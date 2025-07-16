403
Data Breach Shows UK Spent Millions on Relocation of Afghans
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has allocated at least £850 million (approximately $1.1 billion) to discreetly relocate thousands of Afghan citizens who had cooperated with British authorities and were inadvertently exposed in a Ministry of Defense data breach, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
This admission follows several years of efforts to hide the incident.
In February 2022, an unidentified employee from the MOD accidentally sent an email containing a spreadsheet with confidential details of up to 33,000 Afghan nationals.
Many of these individuals had supported British forces during the NATO-led occupation and had sought asylum following the Taliban's resurgence.
The data leak went unnoticed until 2023, when portions of the compromised information — including “names, locations, and personal information about applicants and their families” — emerged on Facebook.
This development sparked concerns that up to 100,000 people might be targeted for revenge by being labeled as traitors.
In response to the crisis, the British authorities issued a “super-injunction” under the codename “Operation Rubific” and silently introduced a crisis relocation program, known as the Afghanistan Response Route (ARR).
This initiative was designed to assist those who would not normally qualify for entry into the UK.
