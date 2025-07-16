403
Wildfires Persist Across Multiple Sites in BiH
(MENAFN) Wildfires persist across multiple locations in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), with firefighting teams grappling to contain fires near the southern towns of Trebinje and Mostar.
Officials in Trebinje reported on Tuesday that the blaze close to the village of Dobromani remains active, with flames dangerously nearing residential zones. To aid efforts, a helicopter from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Republika Srpska—one of BiH’s two administrative entities—has been deployed. However, challenging terrain is hindering ground crews' progress. Protecting local homes remains the foremost priority.
Separately, a wildfire erupted in the mountainous areas surrounding Mostar on Sunday, shrouding the region in thick smoke. Firefighters, supported by aerial units, fought the fire intensively for three days.
Local fire departments have now confirmed the fire is contained, but response teams continue close surveillance on the area. The helicopter operated by the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina has since returned to base.
Authorities believe human negligence caused the blaze. The fire inflicted serious damage on telecommunications infrastructure, destroying a container housing an internet transmitter and wiping out nearly all equipment used by certain local radio and internet service providers.
In another incident, police in Teslic municipality, northern BiH, confirmed an elderly man died after a fire erupted on his property. Early reports indicate he was trying to burn weeds when the fire spiraled out of control.
Officials have issued warnings regarding legal consequences for violations of fire safety rules as investigations into possible arson continue.
