Hockey: Deepika Becomes First Indian To Win Poligras Magic Skill Award
The 21-year-old attacker earned global recognition for her breathtaking run and finish in the 35th minute during India's match against world No. 1 the Netherlands, which they won in a shootout after a 2-2 draw.
With India trailing 0-2, Deepika cut through the Dutch defence down the left flank, dribbled along the baseline, dinked the ball over a defender's stick, and finished it past the goalkeeper to open the scoring for India.
Upon winning the award, an elated Deepika said, "I am truly honoured to have won this award. Scoring that goal against a challenging opponent like The Netherlands was truly a special moment for me and now receiving this recognition means a lot.
"I thank my teammates, coaches, family and friends who continue to support and inspire me everyday. This award isn't just mine, it's belong to Indian hockey. Let's keep pushing forward together," she added.
The Poligras Magic Skill Award celebrates the most creative and skilful moments in the FIH Hockey Pro League and is voted on by fans worldwide. Deepika's goal was one of three women's nominations alongside Spain's Patricia Alvarez and Australia's women's team.
The winner was decided entirely through a global fan vote, and Deepika emerged as the favourite, making a landmark achievement for Indian hockey.
The men's award was won by Belgium's Victor Wegnez for his midfield brilliance, which led to a team goal against Spain.
