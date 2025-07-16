403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Foreign Minister Calls for Stronger SCO Unity
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to deepen mutual confidence, promote equality, and enhance cooperation that benefits all parties, especially in light of rising global pressures. This appeal was shared by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
While presiding over the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, Wang underlined the importance of the organization’s foundational “Shanghai Spirit,” which is based on “mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality and consultation.”
He stressed that these values are critical for steering through today’s evolving global environment, which is increasingly characterized by geopolitical tensions and economic instability.
"The world is becoming more multipolar and economic globalization is deepening, and the global South is growing significantly. At the same time, hegemony and power are going against the trend, protectionism is surging, and regional conflicts are emerging one after another," Wang said, highlighting the contrast between progress and emerging threats.
He continued by stating, "Under the new situation, member states should form a further consensus on strengthening the construction of the SCO in a responsible attitude towards history and the future."
This, he argued, is necessary for ensuring the organization's long-term relevance and effectiveness.
Wang also reflected on the SCO’s evolution over the past 24 years, noting its transformation into a vital contributor to regional peace and advancement.
Looking ahead, he outlined five guiding principles for the group’s continued success: enhanced security coordination, inclusive growth, neighborly cooperation, support for multilateral frameworks, and upholding global fairness.
While presiding over the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, Wang underlined the importance of the organization’s foundational “Shanghai Spirit,” which is based on “mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality and consultation.”
He stressed that these values are critical for steering through today’s evolving global environment, which is increasingly characterized by geopolitical tensions and economic instability.
"The world is becoming more multipolar and economic globalization is deepening, and the global South is growing significantly. At the same time, hegemony and power are going against the trend, protectionism is surging, and regional conflicts are emerging one after another," Wang said, highlighting the contrast between progress and emerging threats.
He continued by stating, "Under the new situation, member states should form a further consensus on strengthening the construction of the SCO in a responsible attitude towards history and the future."
This, he argued, is necessary for ensuring the organization's long-term relevance and effectiveness.
Wang also reflected on the SCO’s evolution over the past 24 years, noting its transformation into a vital contributor to regional peace and advancement.
Looking ahead, he outlined five guiding principles for the group’s continued success: enhanced security coordination, inclusive growth, neighborly cooperation, support for multilateral frameworks, and upholding global fairness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment