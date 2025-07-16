403
Trump voices confusion over Epstein case calling it “sordid, but boring”
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed confusion over the continued attention some of his supporters are giving to the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling it uninteresting and sensationalized.
Speaking to reporters after an event in Pennsylvania, Trump stated, “I don’t understand it, why they would be so interested. He’s been dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life.” He further remarked, “I don’t understand what the fascination is. I really don’t. And the credible information has been given.”
He went on to say, “I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid, but it’s boring.” He suggested that only those with negative motives were still focused on the matter: “And I don’t understand why it keeps going. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”
These comments followed increasing frustration among Trump supporters, who have voiced dissatisfaction with how the administration has handled matters related to Epstein documents.
Epstein, a millionaire financier and registered sex offender, had connections to numerous influential figures in politics and business. He was facing charges related to sex trafficking when he died in 2019 while in custody, awaiting trial.
Supporters have also criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi, referencing her earlier statement that Epstein-linked documents were on her desk, though she later retracted that claim and denied the existence of a so-called “client list.”
Trump defended Bondi during a press conference at the White House, stating that she had responded appropriately to the controversy. "She’s really done a very good job, and I think that when you look at that, you’ll understand it," he said, emphasizing, "credibility is very important."
