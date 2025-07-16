Elite Home Fitness Unveils Game-Changing Amenity Strategy To Redefine Residential Wellness

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Home Fitness, the premier provider of in-home personal training, is proud to announce a revolutionary new strategy aimed at transforming residential amenities into personalized wellness powerhouses. As luxury living continues to evolve, Elite is taking the lead in reimagining how fitness is delivered-by bringing expert coaching, motivation, and care directly to residents' doorsteps.At the heart of this bold initiative is a simple idea: the most valuable amenity isn't a treadmill or pool-it's the human connection. With certified fitness coaches available seven days a week, Elite Home Fitness is now offering buildings a completely turnkey wellness solution that engages residents in ways traditional amenities simply can't match.Modern renters and condo owners expect more from where they live. They crave community, convenience, and care-not just spaces, but services that improve their lives. The traditional approach to fitness amenities-roomy gyms with outdated machines or underused yoga studios-isn't cutting it.Elite Home Fitness is solving this by embedding real human energy into the residential ecosystem-certified fitness professionals who are not only experts in training, but also community builders and lifestyle coaches. These professionals bring the kind of consistency and motivation that apps and gym equipment can't replicate.This new amenity structure allows buildings to:.Offer on-site one-one personal training sessions, small-group classes, and wellness consultations , and more .Access to certified nutritionists who provide:.One-on-one nutritional assessments.Customized meal plans tailored to individual goals, dietary needs, and lifestyles.Weekly or biweekly coaching-either virtually or on-site.Integrated support that complements each resident's personal training program.Tap into Elite's digital platform for scheduling, tracking, and personalized fitness planning.Provide seven-day-a-week access to fitness without staffing the building themselves.Partner on community-wide wellness events that engage and retain residentsThis upgraded amenity ensures every resident receives a truly personalized wellness experience, from fitness training to daily eating habits. Whether a resident wants to build muscle, lose weight, improve digestion, or boost energy levels, they now have an expert team available-right inside their building.And it all happens within the existing footprint of the building-whether in an underutilized gym space, a lounge area, or right inside the resident's home.This powerful movement is being led by Jennifer DiCecco, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, and Luis Mendonça, Head of Growth & Community Partnerships. Together, they're building what many are calling the“Olympic Dream Team” of residential wellness-bringing together high-performance coaching, white-glove service, and relentless energy reminiscent of Stephen Curry and LeBron James on the same court.“We're not just adding value-we're changing the standard,” says DiCecco.“We believe fitness should meet people where they are, and for today's residents, that means right inside their building-personalized, professional, and on-demand.”Through this partnership-first approach, properties can now offer their residents a full-service, high-touch amenity without any capital expense. From one-on-one training to community classes and wellness workshops, Elite Home Fitness is turning underused spaces into revenue-driving, retention-boosting assets-all while improving the health and happiness of the people who live there.“This isn't just fitness-it's a lifestyle upgrade delivered to your door,” adds Mendonça.“We're building something that brings joy, consistency, and purpose to people's everyday lives.”A Plug-and-Play Solution for Property ManagersFrom the operational side, the program is designed to be seamless. Elite Home Fitness handles all trainer hiring, insurance, scheduling, customer service, and performance tracking-making it truly turnkey for building managers and leasing teams.We're not giving people another app or another task,” says SVP Jennifer DiCicco.“We're giving them someone they can count on. Someone who shows up, knows their name, and helps them stay on trackElite's residential wellness strategy generates value in four key ways:1.Increases Property Value – Access to premium wellness services directly influences leasing premiums and renewal rates.2.Boosts Net Operating Income (NOI) – With no capital expenditure required, properties can monetize unused space through shared revenue or fixed service agreements.3.Enhances Brand & Resident Loyalty – White-glove service from trained professionals improves reviews, referrals, and long-term satisfaction.4.Drives Differentiation in Competitive Markets – Wellness has become a top deciding factor for renters and buyers alike.A Vision for Communities, Backed by PassionElite's leadership team brings more than experience-they bring passion. Mendonça, a seasoned entrepreneur and wellness advocate, speaks often about the importance of courage, discipline, and consistency-the same values driving this amenity transformation.“This isn't just about fitness-it's about people,” he says.“We're here to bring purpose, movement, and energy to communities. When residents feel seen, supported, and stronger, the entire building thrives.”What's NextElite Home Fitness is now opening new partnership opportunities for:.Residential properties, REITs, and multifamily developers looking to modernize their amenity offerings and increase resident engagement.Property management firms seeking high-value services that enhance retention, boost lease renewals, and elevate the living experience.Condo associations and HOAs aiming to deliver premium wellness experiences without adding operational burden.Real estate investors interested in increasing NOI and long-term asset value through turnkey amenity partnerships.Community planners and urban developers focused on resident well-being and long-term community health.Lifestyle-focused brands and local wellness providers seeking alignment with a trusted fitness and nutrition partnerAbout Elite Home FitnessElite Home Fitness is the leading in-home personal training and residential wellness provider in New England and New York. Founded on the belief that fitness should meet people where they are, Elite brings personalized coaching, curated programs, and unmatched convenience to homes, buildings, and communities. Now serving hundreds of clients and scaling nationally through strategic property partnerships.

Sarah Hebdon

Elite Home Fitness

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.