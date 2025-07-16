403
Bosnian Leader Confirms Support for Türkiye
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Bosniak representative in the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina emphasized the ongoing need to firmly denounce the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group responsible for the failed 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.
In a message shared via social media, Denis Becirovic stated, "The Turkish people and the state administration thwarted the coup attempt with a heroic resistance. The people placed full trust in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," following his meeting with Türkiye’s envoy to Sarajevo, Emin Akseki, in honor of Türkiye’s July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.
Becirovic further noted that any attempt to seize control through violence is impermissible in a democratic society.
He highlighted the importance of continuing to denounce FETO’s actions aimed at overthrowing Türkiye's legitimate leadership.
He went on to say, "Our hope is that our brotherly Türkiye continues on its path as a peaceful, secure, and prosperous nation. Bosnia and Herzegovina stands firmly against terrorism and all forms of violent extremism."
This statement reflects a strong stance of solidarity with Türkiye in its fight against extremism and anti-democratic efforts.
The unsuccessful coup, which claimed 252 lives and left 2,734 individuals injured, was orchestrated and executed by the extremist group FETO.
