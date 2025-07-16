Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bosnian Leader Confirms Support for Türkiye

Bosnian Leader Confirms Support for Türkiye


2025-07-16 01:42:15
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Bosniak representative in the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina emphasized the ongoing need to firmly denounce the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group responsible for the failed 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

In a message shared via social media, Denis Becirovic stated, "The Turkish people and the state administration thwarted the coup attempt with a heroic resistance. The people placed full trust in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," following his meeting with Türkiye’s envoy to Sarajevo, Emin Akseki, in honor of Türkiye’s July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

Becirovic further noted that any attempt to seize control through violence is impermissible in a democratic society.

He highlighted the importance of continuing to denounce FETO’s actions aimed at overthrowing Türkiye's legitimate leadership.

He went on to say, "Our hope is that our brotherly Türkiye continues on its path as a peaceful, secure, and prosperous nation. Bosnia and Herzegovina stands firmly against terrorism and all forms of violent extremism."

This statement reflects a strong stance of solidarity with Türkiye in its fight against extremism and anti-democratic efforts.

The unsuccessful coup, which claimed 252 lives and left 2,734 individuals injured, was orchestrated and executed by the extremist group FETO.

MENAFN16072025000045017167ID1109806556

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search