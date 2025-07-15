Ellis Martin Report: Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) - A New Battery Metals Giant? From Quebec To Saudi Arabia

Join Ellis Martin for an in-depth conversation with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF), as they discuss major updates around the company's flagship Nisk Project in Quebec and a powerful international expansion strategy involving Saudi Arabia.

Power Metallic's NISK Project is a potential polymetallic supergiant located in one of the world's most stable and supportive mining jurisdictions - with high-grade copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, cobalt, gold, and silver. Add to that: robust government tax credits, access to low-cost hydropower, and shallow mineral depth - and the project is positioned for long-term success.

In this interview, Terry Lynch shares:

- How Power Metallic secured access to Saudi Arabia's strategic mineral exploration zones, establishing a first-mover advantage for Canadian juniors

- His strategy for working with five Saudi family offices through Power Nickel Arabia - including joint venture development and long-term revenue strategy

- The path to potential Saudi stock market listing for Power Nickel Arabia

- How the NISK Project nearly quadrupled in land mass and is supported by a $50M raise for a 100,000m drill program

- Plans to uplist to the New York Stock Exchange for broader U.S. visibility and credibility

Terry outlines the execution-driven roadmap that's allowed Power Metallic to attract capital and momentum while most juniors struggle. He details the step-by-step geologic and strategic process for building investor trust, drilling success, and international partnerships - including future production assets across Africa and Asia.

This is one of the most wide-ranging, thoughtful interviews with a junior mining CEO you'll hear - and a clear look at how vision, discipline, and luck converge in the next generation of battery metals exploration.

