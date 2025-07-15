Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Appears Robust With 120+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 125+ pipeline drugs in Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report



In June 2025, Replimune Inc. conducted a study is to evaluate whether treatment with RP2 can provide efficacy as 2L treatment combined with atezolizumab plus bevacizumab in patients with locally advanced unresectable, recurrent, and/or metastatic HCC.

DelveInsight's Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 125+ pipeline therapies for Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy treatment.

The leading Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Companies such as Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, CG Oncolgy, DNAtrix, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, Oryx GmbH, Jiangsu Sinorda Biomedicine Co., Ltd, Elicera Therapeutics, Orgenesis, Replimune, Immvira Pharma, ViroCure, GeneMedicine, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Vyriad, VCN Biosciences, Beijing Syngentech, Oncolys BioPharma, Turnstone Biologics and others. Promising Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapies such as Gemcitabine, Valacyclovir, CG0070, Keytruda, atezolizumab, Ipilimumab, TBI-1401(HF10), Bevacizumab, Sorafenib, Pembrolizumab, Talimogene Laherparepvec and others.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Emerging Drugs Profile

Olvi-Vec: Genelux Corporation

Olvi-Vec is a proprietary, non-pathogenic oncolytic vaccinia virus, modified to increase its safety, tumor selectivity and anti-tumor activity. Virus-mediated oncolysis results in immunogenic cell death and triggers immune activation and memory for long-term immunotherapy against cancer. Clinical results in more than 150 subjects have shown Olvi-Vec is well tolerated with documented clinical benefits. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Platinum-Resistant/Refractory Ovarian Cancer

CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec) is an adenovirus-based replication deficient engineered gene construct encoding the thymidine kinase gene derived from the herpes simplex virus. It is injected directly into the tumor or target tissue The prodrug-derived cytotoxic nucleotide analogs are designed to inhibit DNA replication and repair, leading to the death of multiplying tumor cells, and in particular of cells undergoing repair from radiation or chemotherapy damage. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Prostrate Cancer.

CG0070: CG Oncology

CG0070 is an investigational oncolytic immunotherapy based on a modified common cold adenovirus backbone that contains a cancer-specific promoter and a GM-CSF transgene. CG0070, first replicates inside the tumor's cells causing tumor cell lysis and immunogenic cell death. Then, the rupture of the cancer cells can release tumor-derived antigens, along with GM-CSF, that can stimulate a systemic anti-tumor immune response that involves the body's own white blood cells. CG0070 is in development for a variety of solid tumor types to be used alone or in combination with immune checkpoint modulators. The therapy is in clinical development for the treatment of Bladder cancer and preclinical studies for solid tumors. In advanced clinical studies, CG0070 has been shown to be a safe and efficacious agent in NMIBC following BCG failure. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Non Muscular Invasive Bladder Cancer.

Pelareorep: Oncolytics Biotech

Pelareorep, is an investigational drug being developed by Oncolytics Biotech. It is an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers. Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved oncology treatments. Currently the drug is being investigated in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer.

ParvOryx: Oryx GmbH

ParvOryx is an oncolytic parvovirus H1 (H-1PV), a wild type rat virus that infects and lyses tumor cells from a wide variety of cancers. These tumor types include glioblastoma multiforme, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, lymphoma, pediatric tumors such as neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, prostate cancer and renal cancer, as well as tumor stem cells. H-1PV acts at relatively low multiplicities of infection. The virus exerts both cytotoxic and oncolytic (replication) effects. The cytotoxic effect is predominantly mediated by the non-structural protein (NS1), resulting in cell transcription dysregulation, cell cycle arrest, cell replication shut off, and activation of cellular stress response and induction of cell death. In addition, viral oncolysis induces a strong tumor-specific immune response leading to the recognition and elimination of minimal residual disease (bystander effect). ParvOryx is the smallest of all oncolytic viruses and is able to cross the blood brain barrier. Unlike other natural or modified oncolytic viruses currently under investigation, ParvOryx does not affect normal cells and is not pathogenic to humans. Currently the product is in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

SND005: Jiangsu Sinorda Biomedicine

SND005 Oncolytic virus is a type of virus that preferentially infects and kills tumor cells. Initially, some tumor cells were specifically infected and destroyed by oncolytic viruses. Subsequently, the oncolytic virus replicates and proliferates in tumor cells, releasing new infectious virus particles to infect and destroy other tumor cells. Oncolytic viruses exert their oncolytic effects by directly lysing tumor cells or stimulating the host to produce an anti-tumor immune response. Among the new oncolytic virus drugs currently underway, SND005 is the only wild-type virus without genetic modification. It has a 14 - year history of clinical use. In a trial of 540 patients with melanoma, more than 44% of the patients benefited. In the safety and tolerability study of 190 patients, no serious adverse events were found, and the most common adverse event was low-grade fever. The clinical data and observations after the overseas market show that the survival rate of patients is increased by 4- 5 times, and it has excellent performance in stage II melanoma patients.

VCN-01: VCN Biosciences

VCN-01 is an innovativeconditionally replicative oncolytic adenovirus expressing PH20 hyaluronidase. Expression of hyaluronidase from VCN-01 facilitates virus penetration and decreases intratumorfluid pressure, enhancing antibodyup-take. In addition, VCN-01 capsid has been modified to allow the virus to partially evade liver tropism and target selectively the tumor after intravenous administration. Currently the product is in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of Pancreatic, Serous Epithelial Ovarian Cancer and Squamous Cell of Head and Neck.

The Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Treatment.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy market.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Companies

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intranasal

Intravenous

Oral

Oral/Intravenous

Parenteral

Subcutaneous Subcutaneous/Intramuscular

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oncolytic Virus

Scope of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Olvi-Vec: Genelux CorporationMid Stage Products (Phase II)SND005: Jiangsu Sinorda BiomedicineEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)AloCelyvir: OrgenesisEarly Stage Products (Phase I)VCN-01: VCN BiosciencesPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsSynOV 1.3: Beijing SyngentechInactive ProductsOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Key CompaniesOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Key ProductsOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy- Unmet NeedsOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy- Market Drivers and BarriersOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Analyst ViewsOncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Key CompaniesAppendix

