Outdoor Warehouse Supply Brings Eco‐Friendly Pavestones To Plano Blending Sustainability With Local Convenience

Plano, TX - July 15, 2025 - Outdoor Warehouse Supply, Plano is the go‐to source for premium landscaping and hardscaping materials, is proud to introduce a new line of eco-friendly pavestones. As a Pavestone Master Distributor, the company enhances its commitment to sustainable outdoor design-while providing local homeowners, contractors, and landscape architects with convenient access to“pavestones near me.”

With a 4.8‐star rating from over 130 local reviews, Outdoor Warehouse Supply stands out for its quality, service, and delivery reliability. Staff members such as Jonathan, Christian, and Mikey consistently receive praise:

“Jonathan was overly helpful, unbelievably nice...I will definitely be going back...from the cashier...you get treated like you're 1 million bucks”.

New Eco‐Friendly Pavestone Range

Responding to growing demand for sustainable building materials, Outdoor Warehouse Supply now offers pavestones crafted from recycled concrete, sustainably sourced aggregates, and low-volatile sealants across its full line-including Holland Stone, Panorama Pavers, and Regal Stone . These options maintain Pavestone's hallmark durability and aesthetic appeal, while significantly reducing environmental impact and carbon footprint.

Located in the heart of Plano, the company makes sustainability locally accessible-with the advantage of being just minutes away for anyone searching“pavestones near me .” Fast, flexible delivery across Plano and nearby suburbs further ensures timely access for DIY enthusiasts and contractors alike .

Quote from Company Spokesperson

“Delivering eco‐friendly pavestones is more than a sustainable product update-it's our commitment to the future of outdoor spaces in this region,” said Cole Taylor, co‐founder and spokesperson for Outdoor Warehouse Supply.“Our goal is to blend environmental responsibility with the high quality and convenience that make us a trusted local resource for pavestones.”

What Sets Outdoor Warehouse Supply Apart

Extensive Pavestone Selection With over 25,000 sq ft of Pavestone pavers and wall blocks, including recycled-content varieties, the Plano location offers unmatched choice.

Expert, On‐Site Design Support Knowledgeable staff assist with material selection, layout and installation tips. One customer shared:“They not only get you what you need, they are experts in coaching you thru the whole process...Fan for life...”.

Competitive, Transparent Pricing Outdoor Warehouse Supply serves contractors and homeowners alike, with wholesale accounts and DIY-friendly pricing-building strong local loyalty.

Convenient Local Access Open weekdays from 7:30 AM–5 PM and Saturdays until 1 PM, the Plano yard offers easy pickup and same-day delivery .

Proven Delivery & Customer Service Recent customer feedback highlights smooth delivery and friendly service:“Terry, the driver, was outstanding and put everything just where it was needed...Christian...was top notch.”

Transforming Local Outdoor Spaces

The new eco-friendly pavestone range caters to a variety of outdoor applications:



Residential patios & driveways: Sleek recycled pavestones that lower environmental impact without sacrificing style.

Commercial hardscapes: Durable, sustainably sourced materials ideal for public and commercial projects. DIY enhancements: Reassurance for homeowners that local, eco-conscious landscaping supplies are within reach.

Installation and Events

Outdoor Warehouse Supply offers expert consultation and step-by-step guides for eco-pavestone installation, ensuring best practices for drainage, leveling, and jointing. A weekend design event with live demos and samples is planned for late summer-providing an immersive experience for local interest. The event will feature landscape professionals demonstrating installation, plus Q&A sessions and eco-themed show specials.

About Outdoor Warehouse Supply

Established in 2014 by brothers with over 40 years of industry experience, Outdoor Warehouse Supply is an independent landscape and hardscape material wholesaler with locations in Plano and Lewisville. Its Plano yard stocks a wide array of plants, natural stone, gravel, soil, and Pavestone hardscapes, all backed by responsive delivery and expert service.

View Your Premier Landscaping Supplier in Plano in a full screen map