Baltimore Computer Solutions Offers Cost-Effective IT Services For Local Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



Baltimore Computer Solutions, a leading managed IT service provider in Maryland, is helping businesses reduce downtime and improve operations through dependable IT support, secure backup solutions, and computer repair services. With over 20 years of industry experience, the company continues to serve Baltimore-based companies with scalable and affordable technology solutions tailored to their everyday needs.

Baltimore Computer Solutions is streamlining how local businesses manage their technology needs by providing trusted Baltimore IT support and a full suite of managed IT services. Backed by over two decades of experience, the company helps organizations focus on growth while it handles everything from network design to cybersecurity and ongoing support.

As a Baltimore-based managed IT service provider, Baltimore Computer Solutions understands the importance of fast response times and reliable support. Whether addressing software issues, repairing hardware, or managing cloud services, the team is committed to keeping businesses up and running. The company offers support for both Windows and Apple systems, with certified consultants ready to assist Mac users throughout Baltimore City and nearby areas.

The company's services include computer repair, server virtualization, managed firewalls, spam filtering, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. These services are designed to protect business data and ensure operations can continue without interruption during unexpected events. The goal is simple-minimize downtime and maximize efficiency with tailored IT solutions that suit a business's size, budget, and goals.

Baltimore Computer Solutions also offers professional SEO services to help businesses gain more visibility online. Their team works with companies to get their websites ranked on the first page of major search engines, helping them reach customers more effectively and grow their digital presence.

In addition to managed IT support and digital marketing services, the company also provides IT consulting, Office 365 setup, Google Workspace integration, and Microsoft Exchange configurations. Its clients span across industries and range from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded and led by Brian Lichtig, who brings over 20 years of experience as a Chief Information Officer and Network Engineer, Baltimore Computer Solutions takes a client-first approach to service. The company's engineers also hold high-level security clearances with the Department of Defense, reinforcing their commitment to secure and professional support.

Baltimore Computer Solutions is proud to work with industry-leading brands including Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, and HyperV to provide quality service and affordable pricing for all hardware and software needs.

From day-to-day IT challenges to long-term strategic planning, Baltimore Computer Solutions continues to be a dependable partner for businesses looking for Baltimore IT support. Companies interested in a free consultation or a full network assessment can call (443) 983-1035 or visit to learn more about their services.

About Baltimore Computer Solutions:

Baltimore Computer Solutions is a Maryland-based managed IT service provider delivering IT support, computer repair, SEO services, and MAC support to businesses in Baltimore and surrounding areas. With over 20 years of experience, the company offers secure, scalable solutions for companies of all sizes.