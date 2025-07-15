Century Support Services Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On November 7, 2024, Next Level Finance Partners, LLC d/b/a Century Support Services (“Century Support Services”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer systems, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Century Support Services determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer network. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and copied files containing the sensitive personal information of 160,759 individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:
- Names Social Security numbers Financial account information Medical information Health insurance information Driver's license numbers Passport numbers Dates of birth
If you received notice of the Century Support Services data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE . Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the Century Support Services data breach.
As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.
To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE .
Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.
Contact:
Murphy Law Firm
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment