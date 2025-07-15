Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MECC Detects Several Environmental Violations South Of Qatar

2025-07-15 03:02:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, in cooperation with the Environmental Security Forces (Lekhwiya), conducted an extensive inspection campaign covering several areas in the south of the country, including: Wadi Jallal, Al-Rukba, Mukaynis, Umm Uwayna, Bayda Al-Qa', Al-Kiranah, Umm Al-Jamajim, Al-Sabsab, and Al-Tawar.

The campaign resulted in the detection of several environmental violations in various locations, which were proven to cause direct harm to the natural environment in those areas.

All necessary legal measures were taken against the violators in accordance with the applicable regulations.

