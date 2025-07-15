MECC Detects Several Environmental Violations South Of Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, in cooperation with the Environmental Security Forces (Lekhwiya), conducted an extensive inspection campaign covering several areas in the south of the country, including: Wadi Jallal, Al-Rukba, Mukaynis, Umm Uwayna, Bayda Al-Qa', Al-Kiranah, Umm Al-Jamajim, Al-Sabsab, and Al-Tawar.
The campaign resulted in the detection of several environmental violations in various locations, which were proven to cause direct harm to the natural environment in those areas.
All necessary legal measures were taken against the violators in accordance with the applicable regulations.
-
