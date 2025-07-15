Toyota Charts Course For The 2025 Rebelle Rally

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For its first-ever external team, Toyota is proud to back Rachelle Croft, founder of Overland Expo, and her driving partner Taylor Pawley as they make their triumphant return to Rebelle Rally 2025. Croft and Pawly previously clinched first place overall in the 2019 event, showcasing their exceptional off-road skills and teamwork. Croft, known for her extensive experience in overlanding and her fearless approach to adventure driving, navigated the rugged terrain with precision. Pawley, with her navigational skills and strategic acumen, complemented Croft's driving, guiding the team to victory.

"We are thrilled to work with Rachelle and Taylor, who have demonstrated their passion for off-roading both on the course and outside of it," said Samantha Barber, senior manager of production engineering at Toyota and multi-year participant in the Rebelle Rally. "Following their example of pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges is an inspiration to us, and we are excited to see our own engineers join this year's event to test the performance of our vehicles in the tough course of Rebelle Rally."

As the presenting webcast partner, Toyota will help bring the excitement of the 2025 Rebelle Rally to fans worldwide through an online live-coverage platform. The coverage provides remote viewers with a more immersive experience of the competition, including the various teams' challenges and triumphs as the rally progresses.

Rebelle Rally takes place from October 8-18, 2025, over a 2,500-kilometer course laid through the stunning terrain and deserts of Nevada and California, putting drivers' and co-drivers' grit, navigation, and off-road skills to the test.

