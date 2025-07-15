Toyota Charts Course For The 2025 Rebelle Rally
"We are thrilled to work with Rachelle and Taylor, who have demonstrated their passion for off-roading both on the course and outside of it," said Samantha Barber, senior manager of production engineering at Toyota and multi-year participant in the Rebelle Rally. "Following their example of pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges is an inspiration to us, and we are excited to see our own engineers join this year's event to test the performance of our vehicles in the tough course of Rebelle Rally."
As the presenting webcast partner, Toyota will help bring the excitement of the 2025 Rebelle Rally to fans worldwide through an online live-coverage platform. The coverage provides remote viewers with a more immersive experience of the competition, including the various teams' challenges and triumphs as the rally progresses.
Rebelle Rally takes place from October 8-18, 2025, over a 2,500-kilometer course laid through the stunning terrain and deserts of Nevada and California, putting drivers' and co-drivers' grit, navigation, and off-road skills to the test.
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.
For more information about Toyota, visit .
Contact
Olivia Boisineau-Beckett
Mobility Communications
734-834-0885
[email protected]
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment