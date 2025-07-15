Ranch Camp 2025: Where High-Impact Business Training Meets Wild Mountain Adventure On Private 2,000-Acre Colorado Ranch

Co-founders of Elevate5, JoDee Turner and Cara Christenson

RYE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ranch Camp is a two-day experience for high-achieving business owners, blending advanced marketing training with wild mountain adventure on a private 2,000-acre ranch in Rye, Colorado.Taking place September 17 & 18, 2025, Ranch Camp invites all business partners, owners, spouses, and entrepreneurial“partners-in-crime” for a transformative retreat that fuels growth both personally and professionally. Ranch Camp's curriculum covers how to market effectively in today's business climate, from crafting memorable marketing stories that attract ideal clients to creating clear, actionable plans for consistent lead generation. It also includes tactical online and offline marketing strategies, website storytelling, and SEO basics to boost visibility.This year's Ranch Camp features keynote speaker Pete Vargas, a master of business growth who has helped generate millions through stage-based marketing. Pete's latest business creation is The Wellspring , an advanced Christian business networking and training group with national and local followings, with one located right in Colorado Springs. Pete has worked closely with local businesses in the area and continues to bring in advanced trainings from people such as Grant Cardone, John Maxwell, and Tim Tebow.Between sessions, participants will refresh and reconnect with all the Ranch has to offer-horseback rides, carriage tours, lumberjack games, yard competitions, mountain creek cold plunges, scenic hikes, bonfires, and live music.JoDee Turner and Cara Christenson, co-founders of Elevate5 Digital Marketing and longtime entrepreneurs, proudly host Ranch Camp at their family's Brush Canyon Ranch. Nestled just 90 minutes south of Colorado Springs in Rye, CO, this authentic ranch setting embodies the spirit of adventure and community Ranch Camp seeks to inspire.“We are so excited to host this amazing event again. Last year, so many lives were changed, and we can't wait to carry that momentum into this year's event,” says JoDee Turner.At Ranch Camp, the 2024 and 2025 Give Back Partner is Sarah's Home, a local home for teenage girls who are survivors of sex trafficking. Sarah's Home is committed to rehabilitating, educating, and loving these girls each day as they reclaim the life God created them to live.Visit to learn more.About Ranch Camp:Ranch Camp is a premier retreat designed to ignite business growth through immersive training and authentic connection. It's where entrepreneurs come to sharpen strategy, expand networks, and recharge in the rugged beauty of Colorado's mountains.

