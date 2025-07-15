Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating its 10th Anniversary on the Exchange, Opening of its 600th Store and Expansion into its 34th State

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the“Company”) today rang the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Company's listing on the exchange, the planned Grand Opening of its 600th store, and expansion into its 34th state. President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric van der Valk, and other members of the Executive Leadership Team were joined on the podium to commemorate the occasion at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Times Square.









Source: Nasdaq, Vanja Savic

“This is a very exciting moment for Ollie's. Today marks the 10th anniversary of our Company's initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and, later this week, we will Grand Open our 600th store in Belmont, NH, expanding into our 34th state,” said Eric van der Valk.“Ollie's is a special company, that was founded, built, and is operated by bargainauts, who are passionate about finding amazing deals and selling Good Stuff Cheap. I would like to thank all our team members, past and present, who have contributed to our growth and success. While we celebrate our 600th store milestone, we are focused on the tremendous white space opportunity ahead as we accelerate growth at a time when there are so many abandoned customers, product, and real estate in the marketplace.”

Mr. van der Valk continued,“It was an honor to represent the Ollie's team and ring the Nasdaq opening bell earlier today in celebration of our 10th anniversary as a public company and the opening of our 600th store. We take a lot of pride in the way we operate our business. We value being a publicly traded company as it holds us to a high standard, provides financial transparency, and increases our visibility with valued business and merchandise partners.”

The Nasdaq Opening Bell ringing ceremony took place today at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the Nasdaq MarketSite. A video of the ceremony can be viewed at .

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains! ® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of May 3, 2025, we operated 584 stores in 32 states and growing! For more information, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at