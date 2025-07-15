Greenworks 3000 PSI Hybrid Pressure Washer Wins 2025 Editor's Choice Award For Industry-First Groundbreaking Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Green Industry Pros Editor's Choice Awards celebrates products that deliver tangible value to landscape and green industry professionals. Winners are selected based on a combination of site engagement over the past year on GreenIndustryPros and evaluations from the publication's editorial team and advisory board. Greenworks' hybrid pressure washer earned its place on this year's list for delivering meaningful innovation and value where it matters most: on the job.

"Compact, precision, electric and autonomous, these were common ways to describe this year's winners of Green Industry Pros' Editor's Choice award," said Marina Mayer, Content Director of IRONMARKETS and owner of Green Industry Pros. "This year's winning products are designed or enhanced to help landscape professionals balance the daily demands of their business, save on time, money and labor and work smarter, not harder."

The Greenworks 60V 3000 PSI Hybrid Pressure Washer features an advanced dual power system that allows it to run on 60V batteries or connect to a traditional outlet for maximum flexibility. At its core is Greenworks' TruBrushlessTM motor technology, engineered for superior performance, longer life and quieter operation. This advanced motor delivers consistent, high-pressure output without the noise, fumes or maintenance required by gas-powered units. A self-priming siphon hose enables the washer to draw water from any available source, making it ideal for remote locations without access to running water. With a lightweight frame and pro-grade capability, it is built for fast, efficient cleaning on both residential and commercial job sites.

"At Greenworks, we focus on building tools that make life easier for the people using them," said Yin Chen, CEO of Greenworks. "It is an honor to be recognized for creating equipment that helps our customers work more efficiently and achieve stronger results. This award underscores our commitment to pioneering battery-powered innovation that not only matches gas performance, but does so with cleaner technology, greater versatility and less hassle, exactly what today's professionals demand."

Greenworks 3000 PSI Hybrid Pressure Washer is available for purchase at Walmart and GreenworksTools . For a full list of 2025 award recipients, visit .

About Greenworks®

An innovative leader in battery technology for over 20 years, Greenworks® is committed to building a more powerful future for everyone with clean energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of affordable, high-quality battery-powered products that are designed for today's consumers at home, at work, and on the go. Greenworks® offers five different battery platforms, each compatible with a wide array of power tools, outdoor products, and lifestyle products, to meet the needs of every consumer: 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and 82-volt. For more information about Greenworks®, please visit .

About Green Industry Pros Magazine

Green Industry Pros provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and maintenance facility professionals. The digital resource provider covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation, and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.

