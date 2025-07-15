Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Outlook Report 2025 Market To Surpass $50 Billion By 2034 - Driverless Trucks And Buses Set To Revolutionize Freight And Transit Industries

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Vehicle, By Automation Level, By Fuel Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market is valued at USD 10 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 19.6% to reach global sales of USD 50.1 billion in 2034



The autonomous commercial vehicle market includes driverless trucks, buses, and delivery vans equipped with advanced sensing, navigation, and control systems to operate without direct human input. These vehicles leverage AI, LiDAR, radar, and GPS technologies to navigate roads, optimize routes, and enhance safety. Their deployment promises greater operational efficiency, reduced labor costs, and fewer accidents in long-haul transport, public transit, and last-mile delivery. In 2024, this market saw accelerated growth as logistics and transportation companies sought automated solutions to address driver shortages and meet higher delivery volumes.

Pilot programs for autonomous freight transport expanded, focusing on highway routes and controlled environments to validate safety and cost benefits. Concurrently, cities worldwide explored self-driving buses in public transit applications, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and modernize mobility. Regulatory bodies began drafting frameworks to facilitate the testing and integration of these vehicles, emphasizing safety and accountability measures. Looking forward, the market is expected to gain momentum due to ongoing investments in AI-driven fleet management platforms, robust connectivity, and advanced sensor fusion.

Autonomous trucks capable of platooning on highways will pave the way for more energy-efficient freight operations. Improved battery technology and alternative fuels will support eco-friendly autonomous fleets. Ultimately, successful large-scale deployment hinges on establishing clear liability structures, public trust, and reliable infrastructure, shaping the future of commercial vehicle transport.

Expansion of autonomous freight corridors for long-haul trucking, enabling higher cargo throughput and lower operational costs.

Adoption of platooning technology, where semi-autonomous trucks travel in close formation to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Integration of telematics and data analytics to predict maintenance needs and optimize route planning for autonomous fleets.

Growing partnerships between OEMs, logistics operators, and tech firms to accelerate commercialization of driverless commercial vehicles.

Increasing focus on alternative propulsion systems (electric, hydrogen) to reduce emissions in autonomous commercial fleets.

Acute driver shortages and high labor costs encourage logistics companies to explore autonomous alternatives.

Continuous technological advances in AI, sensor fusion, and connectivity enhance reliability and performance of driverless systems.

Rising e-commerce demand pushes the need for faster, more efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions.

Government support for pilot projects and regulatory sandboxes accelerates testing and adoption of autonomous commercial vehicles. Complex liability questions, public perception, and the need for robust safety regulations can slow widespread deployment.

