Capriotti's Elevates Its Legendary Lineup With Bigger Portions And Better Value

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Bigger, Better menu will be available nationwide beginning Tuesday,and represents a new standard in consistency, portioning and quality across the Capriotti's menu.

"We're not changing who we are - we're doubling down on what makes us legendary: extraordinary sandwiches that are worth every bite," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's . "Bigger, Better isn't just a menu upgrade - it's a full-scale commitment to more flavor, more consistency and more value. We've always believed in earning loyalty one bite at a time, and now we're giving our fans even more reasons to come back and taste the difference."

Limited-Time Launch Offers for Capriotti's Rewards Members*:

To celebrate the Bigger, Better rollout, Capriotti's is rewarding its most loyal fans and making it easy for new ones to join:



Make it a Combo for FREE: In partnership with PepsiCo, Capriotti's is giving Rewards Members the chance to add chips and a drink to any sub purchase for FREE* from July 15–31. It's the perfect time to bring a friend and be among the first to experience the new Bigger, Better menu. FREE 8-inch Sub for New Members: Guests who join the Capriotti's Rewards program can score their first 8-inch small sub for free* with their next purchase by signing up at capriottis/freesub .

What's Bigger and Better at Capriotti's:



25% More Meat on Cheesesteaks: Capriotti's award-winning Classic, Chicken, American Wagyu and Impossible cheesesteaks are now stacked higher than ever. The fan-favorite Capastrami, French Dip and Italian subs are also packed with even more meat.

Better Portions : Every sub now comes in Mini, Small, Medium and Large sizes with optimized bread and portion consistency.

High-Quality, Fan-Favorite Ingredients: Capriotti's subs feature premium hand-sliced meats, slow roasted, hand-pulled turkey, prime-grade American Wagyu beef, flavor-packed steak and chicken, and a variety of plant-based options. Everyday Value Bundles: Three new $9.99 Duos let guests pair a mini classic sub with a signature salad, hearty soup, or chips, drink and cookie bundle.

"For 49 years, guests have loved the quality, flavor and care that goes into every Capriotti's sub," said Kim Lewis, chief marketing officer at Capriotti's. " But recently, they've told us they want more: more meat, more consistency, and more everyday value. With Bigger Better, we've leveled up the Capriotti's experience across the board - from stacking our legendary cheesesteaks with 25% more meat to adding new value bundles to enhancing every sandwich on our menu with a better, more consistent experience. Whether you're a longtime fan or haven't visited in a while, there's never been a better time to experience the best version of Capriotti's yet."

The Bigger, Better initiative is paired with a bold visual refresh including a modernized logo, reimagined menu boards, upgraded desktop and mobile web ordering experience, and a sleek new app to elevate how guests order and engage with the brand. As Capriotti's heads into its 50th anniversary in 2026, Bigger, Better marks a transformative next chapter as the brand doubles down on guest experience, menu innovation and strategic growth.

For more details or to join the Capriotti's Rewards program, visit capriottis or download the all-new Capriotti's App via the App Store or Google Play .

*See for full offer terms, conditions and exclusions.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®- voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"- and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 500 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list four years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis , or follow Capriotti's on Facebook , TikTok and Instagram .

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

For Las Vegas Media Inquiries: Avery Rajak, OneSeven Agency, [email protected] or 702.501.7611

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop