Round Room To Gift More Than $3M In Backpacks To 140,000 Students Helps Ease Financial Burdens For Families Across The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now in its, Round Room's "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" has become more than an event – it's a moment of continued care for families preparing for the school year. On, overlocations will give away more thanto students.

"This is one of those moments each year that reminds us why we do what we do," said Scott Moorehead , CEO of Round Room . "It's not just about the backpacks, it's about showing up for our neighbors. When our teams gather in stores across the country to give back on the same day, it's a magical thing."

This year's event also marks the conclusion of Round Room's first-ever "Stuff the Bus" campaign , a nationwide school supply drive held throughout June at its participating stores. Designed to provide essential classroom tools to under-resourced schools, the initiative rallied community members across five states. The finalists, each nominated by a local business, will receive the supplies collected in their area. Additionally, Round Room will be gifting one winning school a bus filled with nearly $40,000 of essential supplies during Backpack Giveaway.

"We know that for many families, back-to-school season is exciting, yet overwhelming," added Moorehead. "The rising cost of everyday essentials is forcing parents to make hard choices, and a simple backpack can become one more financial stressor. That's why this initiative matters. We want to ease that burden and help students walk into the classroom feeling confident and cared for."

After years of inflation and ongoing economic uncertainty, families continue to feel the burden during back-to-school season. Last year, U.S. families spent an average of $875 on school supplie , with costs rising by almost 24% over the past five years. Nearly three–quarters of parents expect to spend the same amount or more this year despite financial pressures. For families facing financial strain, purchasing a higher ticket item such as a backpack can be challenging, highlighting why community initiatives like Round Room's "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" are more vital than ever.

Backpack Giveaway Details:



Round Room has been able to provide more than 1.5 million children with a backpack since its inception in 2013, reflecting its strong commitment to supporting families and enriching the communities it serves.

Families are invited to attend their local event to pick up a complimentary backpack, one per present child and as supplies last, from over 1,200 participating locations in preparation for the new school year. To find the closest participating store, visit the TCC and Wireless Zone websites and select the "Backpack Giveaway Participating Stores" filter.

The Round Room Way: Community at the Core

Philanthropy is woven into the fabric of Round Room, driven by the passion and creativity of its employees and store owners. From local backpack giveaways enhanced with dunk tanks, obstacle courses, and partner giveaways, to national quarterly initiatives that support teachers, pet rescues and those affected by domestic violence, the company is committed to making a real impact. With over $8 million donated through its community grant program, benefiting more than 1,600 local nonprofits, Round Room continues to uplift communities through both grassroots efforts and large-scale giving.

To learn more about Round Room and their philanthropic commitments, visit roundroom/our-impact .

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2025 award and the 2025 Gold Stevie award for Company of the Year. To learn more about Round Room, visit .

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC is a Verizon wireless retailer that operates over 500 locations from coast to coast and employs upwards of 1,900 people. As a certified 'Culture of Good' company, TCC encourages employees to give back in every community it serves through its Community Grant program, volunteer opportunities, and local philanthropic events. TCC has been recognized with several notable awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit . For more information about TCC's parent company, Round Room, LLC, visit .

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with more than 720 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2025, and has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit for more information or to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

