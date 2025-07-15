Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series

Allnodes , a leading platform for blockchain infrastructure, is among the first in the world to offer pre-orders for hosting on new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 Series processors as part of its bare-metal server lineup. The newest hardware upgrade enables Allnodes to deliver even more powerful and efficient infrastructure to its users, meeting the highest performance demands of any blockchain.

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 Series processors, available through Allnodes' bare-metal hosting solutions, include the 9965WX and 9975WX models, featuring up to 32 cores, 64 threads, 5.4 GHz Max Boost, and up to 1024GB of memory.

With up to 22% higher multi-core performance compared to the previous generation of Threadripper series, it is an ideal upgrade for customers who prioritize maximum single-core performance with more than 256GB of memory.

About Allnodes

Allnodes delivers high-performance bare metal servers tailored for Web3 infrastructure, along with secure, non-custodial solutions for node hosting and staking. With over $3.1 billion in hosted node value, support for 119 blockchains, and more than 30,000 active nodes, Allnodes is trusted by individuals and institutions worldwide. The platform also provides reliable RPC endpoints for developers and teams building in the decentralized ecosystem.