Kuwait Firefighters Contain Fire In S. Amghara - KFF


2025-07-15 10:05:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced Tuesday that five firefighting teams contained a fire at a wood warehouse in the South Amghara area.
In a press statement, the KFF said that teams from Al-Tahrir, Jahra Industrial, Al-Istiqlal City, Mishref, and Al-Isnad centers contained the fire with no significant injuries. (end)
