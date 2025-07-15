403
Kuwait Firefighters Contain Fire In S. Amghara - KFF
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced Tuesday that five firefighting teams contained a fire at a wood warehouse in the South Amghara area.
In a press statement, the KFF said that teams from Al-Tahrir, Jahra Industrial, Al-Istiqlal City, Mishref, and Al-Isnad centers contained the fire with no significant injuries. (end)
