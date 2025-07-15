Strongminds Report Details Work Treating Depression In African Prisons
“This report demonstrates that everyone can benefit from receiving treatment for their depression-regardless of where they are or what they may have done,” said StrongMinds CEO Sean Mayberry.“We also show that with a low-cost model like ours, treating depression can help address key issues inside prisons, such as suicide, violence, and even overcrowding.”
StrongMinds began working with the Uganda Prison Service in 2023 to train inmates as group therapy facilitators. The therapy model addresses four key triggers of depression-life change, unresolved conflict, grief, and isolation-all of which are common experiences among incarcerated individuals. Since the program's inception, it has reached more than 14,000 clients, all of whom have shown sharp declines in their depression scores as measured by StrongMinds.
“The program has obvious benefits for clients, helping them survive an incredibly difficult time and giving them tools to reconcile with others and rebuild their lives after release,” added Mayberry.“But the program also benefits those who work in prisons. Therapy reduces conflict, which lowers the risk of violence. And with lower rates of recidivism, prisons become less crowded and safer for both staff and inmates.”
Some participants have even gained the confidence and inspiration to file appeals. In certain cases, judges have reduced sentences after learning about an individual's participation in therapy. Inmate facilitators also receive stipends from StrongMinds, allowing them to support their families or save for life after incarceration.
#
About StrongMinds
Founded in 2013, StrongMinds treats depression in women and adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa. Our evidence-based group talk therapy model, based on interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G), is delivered by trained lay community members, enabling us to reach tens of thousands of people each year. For more information, please visit strongminds.
Media Contact:
Roger Nokes
...
Roger Nokes
StrongMinds
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment