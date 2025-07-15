Cloudbolt Announces Strategic Go-To-Market Alliance With Ingram Micro To Scale Modern Cloud Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New distribution agreement enables MSPs and VARs to go beyond basic cloud resale, delivering flexible cloud management, FinOps, orchestration, and Kubernetes optimization across hybrid cloud environments

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , The Cloud ROI CompanyTM and a recognized leader in cloud cost management, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Ingram Micro , expanding global access to CloudBolt's leading Cloud Management and Augmented FinOps Platform.

The new engagement gives CloudBolt access to thousands of managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) in Ingram Micro's network. Further, it aligns its platform with more scalable, high-value solutions across public, private, hybrid, and edge environments-empowering MSPs and VARs to better meet the growing need to modernize legacy IT services amid ongoing industry disruption .

As enterprises prioritize flexibility, efficiency, and cost control, MSPs and resellers are looking to enhance their portfolios with differentiated cloud service offerings. While some partners offer FinOps capabilities, they are often limited to surface-level cost reporting or dashboards. With CloudBolt's platform, Ingram Micro channel partners can go further – expanding from basic FinOps to more advanced, automated optimization and orchestration across the broadest range of infrastructure options, including cloud-native environments like Kubernetes.

Through this alliance, organizations of all sizes, including midmarket companies and SMBs, can now leverage CloudBolt's unified platform to manage hybrid and multi-cloud environments with greater automation, visibility, and control. Supporting AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and more, CloudBolt delivers intelligent orchestration, continuous optimization, and AI/ML-driven FinOps across the full cloud lifecycle, closing the insight-to-action gap. It also offers a future-ready path to infrastructure modernization, free from lock-in.

“This relationship with Ingram Micro marks a major step forward in CloudBolt's growth strategy, allowing us to scale across a broader partner base,” said Rod Squires , CEO at CloudBolt.“Our strategic alliance with Ingram Micro opens the doors to a vast ecosystem eager to expand their cloud offerings and deliver more value to their customers. In turn, we're arming channel partners with the toolset to expand from resellers into trusted cloud advisors-leading modernization efforts, driving real cost savings, and delivering lasting cloud ROI.”

CloudBolt capabilities now available to Ingram Micro partners include:



Cloud Management Platform (CMP): Manage hybrid, multi-cloud, and containerized environments through a single, unified interface.

Hybrid Cloud Management (HCM): Streamline orchestration and automate provisioning, governance, and workflows across platforms.

Augmented FinOps: Go beyond basic reporting with intelligent, automated cost optimization, reducing waste by up to 99%.

Kubernetes Optimization: ML-powered tuning for containerized workloads Infrastructure Modernization: A flexible alternative to legacy platforms like VMware/Broadcom, with full freedom of choice.



“Modernization continues to bring opportunity forward for our channel partners and we're pleased to add CloudBolt's proven suite of products to our portfolio,” said John Kinnan, Executive Director, Modern Infrastructure, Ingram Micro.“From full-scale FinOps to orchestration to Kubernetes optimization, we're working together to better enable our MSPs to expand their cloud services and deliver greater value to customers across the cloud lifecycle.”

CloudBolt solutions are available with special partner pricing through Ingram Micro, as well as via the AWS Marketplace.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the Cloud ROI CompanyTM, empowering enterprises to optimize cloud investments and maximize value across the full technology stack-spanning public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Following its recent acquisition of StormForge, CloudBolt now unites industry-leading FinOps capabilities, cloud orchestration, and advanced Kubernetes optimization, delivering the most comprehensive platform for intelligent, ML-driven cloud cost optimization. This powerful combination helps organizations continuously reduce waste, increase efficiency, and close the critical insight-to-action gap across all layers of their infrastructure. Recognized as InfoWorld's Cloud Cost Management Technology of the Year , CloudBolt enables technology, finance, and platform teams to align around actionable insights, driving performance and ROI at scale. Learn more at .

