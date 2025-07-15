BDC Laboratories Introduces Equipment Care Program For Proactive Test System Maintenance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The program is designed to minimize downtime, extend system lifespan, and ensure reliable operation with scheduled service and expert support.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Laboratories introduces the Equipment Care Program , a specialized service program designed to keep its advanced test equipment operating at peak performance. This program provides preventative maintenance, calibration, and optional upgrades for the VDT-3600i , RWT-4600i , and HDTi-6000 test systems to ensure seamless operation.

BDC Laboratories' Equipment Care Program provides preventative maintenance, calibration, and optional upgrades for test systems like the VDT-3600i Heart Valve Durability System.

Continue Reading

"Our customers depend on their test systems to deliver accurate, repeatable results day in and day out," said Bill Carlson, Director of Sales & Marketing at BDC Laboratories. "The Equipment Care Program is designed to help them avoid unexpected disruptions and keep their systems running smoothly."

This comprehensive service, recommended annually, includes:



Replacement of Wear-Prone Components : Ensuring system longevity with new gaskets and seal materials.

Calibration and Inspection : Precision calibration of pressure and temperature sensors, plus a thorough motor inspection.

Optional Software, Firmware, and Hardware Upgrades : Options to upgrade to the latest software and firmware version supported by your hardware, and hardware enhancements, ensuring your system stays up to date. Final Validation : An Operational Qualification (OQ) is performed confirming system functionality and to document compliance with performance specifications.

"As the team that designs BDC's test systems and uses them for our own testing services all day, every day, we know them inside and out," said Manuel Estrada, Technical Support Specialist at BDC Laboratories. "We created the Equipment Care Program to apply that expertise and help you get the most out of your investment."

For more information about BDC Laboratories' Equipment Care Program or to request a service quote, visit: or email [email protected] directly.

About BDC Laboratories

BDC Laboratories offers testing services and products that aid in the mechanical and functional evaluation of Class 2 and Class 3 medical device technologies for regulatory submission. With deep expertise, BDC Laboratories can test, evaluate, and support novel and well-established technologies. Devices include heart valves, heart valve repair technologies, and related stents and grafts. BDC Laboratories is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and in compliance with Good Laboratory Practices (GLP).

SOURCE BDC Laboratories

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED