Minaurum Announces Drill Results From New Vein Zone Target Promontorio Sur At Alamos Silver Project

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) ("Minaurum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the Promontorio Sur vein zone at its Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. The 1.5 km-long Promontorio Sur vein zone represents the unmined southern continuation of the recently identified high-grade Promontorio "stacked" vein zone . It is separated by a northwest trending, steeply southwest dipping fault that cuts four separate substantial vein structures, including the Las Guijas vein zone where the widest high-grade intercept drilled at Alamos returned 36.65 m of 328 g/t silver equivalent 'AgEq' (AL24-117) at Alamos (see news release dated February 27, 2025). Exploratory drilling at Promontorio Sur has intersected mineralization typically seen at high levels of the Alamos vein system, indicating that high grade mineralization should be found at depth. Results include 1.05 m of 272 g/t AgEq, which included 0.20 m of 617 g/t AgEq (304 g/t Ag) and 2.65 m of 142 g/t AgEq , including 0.45 m of 300 g/t AgEq and a gold grade of 3.26 g/t Au (AL19-020) , followed by a wide interval of CRD replacement-type mineralization including 4.95-m of 174 g/t AgEq that included 0.45 m of 536 g/t AgEq (5.41% Pb and 12.85% Zn) (see news release dated August 22, 2019) (Table 1, Figures 1-4). "The Promontorio Sur vein zone presents a compelling opportunity to unlock a previously untapped section of the highest-grade stacked vein system within the Alamos Project. This prolific vein system hosts the historic Promontorio Mine, which has produced over 70 million ounces of silver, as well as the nearby La Quintera Mine-just 1 km to the north-which is estimated to have yielded an impressive 100 million ounces of silver. With 1.5 km of known strike length, Promontorio Sur represents one of the largest, virgin exploration targets at the Alamos Silver project," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Gold, "We look forward to testing this target further." Quintera-Promontorio-Promontorio Sur Structural Trend

Promontorio Sur is the southernmost segment of the 3.5 km-long Promontorio-Quintera structural trend. The Promontorio-Quintera trend and its and hosted veins are cut by a northwest-striking, steeply southwest-dipping fault that cuts the high-grade Las Guijas vein. Displacement of the faulted-off portion of Las Guijas is estimated to be at least 200 m, with the southwestern side of the fault, including the Promontorio Sur zone, down-dropped relative to the northeastern side of the fault. Horizontal displacement appears to be in the order of tens of metres. The Promontorio Sur vein zone can be traced on surface for 1.5 km as quartz-carbonate veinlets hosted in andesitic agglomerate. The veinlets are interpreted as representing high levels of the epithermal system , with potential for high-grade mineralization at depth . Outcrop geochemical sampling shows anomalous values of silver, gold, and base metals along the structure. Minaurum drilling shows that the andesite overlies altered and mineralized limestone, with mineralization occurring at a fault contact between volcanic rocks and limestone, as well as skarn and replacement-type mineralization within altered limestone. Drilling to date at Promontorio and Promontorio Sur also indicates a significant skarn/carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization hosted by limestone in the footwall of the vein zones. The lead-zinc (gold) skarn/CRD event appears to have occurred later than the epithermal silver-copper mineralization and represents a large target. Further exploration of the Promontorio Sur zone will focus on drilling the faulted-off portion of the Promontorio zone, Las Guijas vein as well as drilling under the area of the anomalous rock geochemistry (Figures 1 - 4). The Promontorio Stacked Vein Zone contains multiple high-grade veins, but remains significantly under explored, making it a target for systematic drill testing.





Figure 1. Promontorio Sur Vein Zone, showing drill intercepts. Click image to enlarge. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Figure 2. Promontorio Sur vein zone in relation to the Promontorio-Quintera structural trend and Central Graben. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Holes AL24-124, AL24-127, and AL24-128 tested the Promontorio Sur zone between the northwest fault and AL19-020 (Figure 1-4, Table 1). AL24-124 cut 2.25 m of 134 g/t AgEq, including 0.40 m of 434 g/t AgEq or 0.60% Cu, 3.15% Pb and 6.49% Zn . AL24-127 and AL24-128 each intersected <0.65 m mineralized intervals that assayed 3.04% to 9.12% combined Pb and Zn . Table 1. Assay highlights of holes AL24-124, -127, and -128; and holes AL19-020 and -024. Hole locations are shown in Figure 1. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades are based on January 1, 2025 Kitco metal prices: Ag $28.43/oz, Au $2,565.68/oz, Cu $3.93/lb, Pb $0.86/lb, Zn $1.32/lb. Results of holes AL19-020 and -024 were announced in a Minaurum new release dated 22 August 2019.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL24-124 185.85 188.10 2.25 32 0.12 0.18 0.73 1.86 134 including 187.70 188.10 0.40 89 0.22 0.60 3.15 6.49 434 218.70 219.00 0.30 187 0.05 0.71 0.12 0.45 269 333.35 334.75 1.40 7 0.01 0.01 0.59 2.07 88 AL24-127 206.70 207.20 0.50 10 0.01 0.00 0.94 2.65 116 221.85 222.50 0.65 3 0.01 0.00 0.52 2.52 95 227.45 227.70 0.25 0.06 0.01 3.61 5.51 258 AL24-128 176.80 177.10 0.30 12 0.37 0.58 0.42 4.55 250 307.60 307.80 0.20 31 0.12 0.02 2.24 6.04 283 AL19-020 226.00 226.30 0.30 7 2.91 0.00 0.01 0.01 271 234.65 235.70 1.05 146 0.10 0.93 0.53 0.81 272 including 234.65 234.85 0.20 304 0.35 1.41 2.50 3.36 617 237.15 239.80 2.65 5 0.80 0.01 0.92 1.41 142 including 237.15 237.60 0.45 4 3.26 0.00 0.04 0.02 300 and 239.30 239.80 0.50 10 0.13 0.01 2.34 3.48 183 242.00 244.35 2.35 2 0.01 0.00 1.03 2.61 109 247.50 252.45 4.95 3 0.01 0.00 1.67 4.21 174 including 250.95 251.40 0.45 9 0.03 0.01 5.41 12.85 536 AL19-024 150.65 150.85 0.20 5 0.02 0.01 3.98 1.73 146







Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Promontorio Sur vein zone, looking ESE, showing areas targeted for drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4. Longitudinal section of Travesía – Promontorio – Promontorio Sur.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA.

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples from the 2024 program are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site, and then shipped by a licensed courier to ActLabs preparation facility in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Zacatecas, and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ActLabs. The pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 50-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for a 48-element suite using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ActLabs) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half, and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ActLabs is independent of Minaurum Gold and is independent of the Qualified Person.

