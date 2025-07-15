Minaurum Announces Drill Results From New Vein Zone Target Promontorio Sur At Alamos Silver Project
|Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Ag
g/t
| Au
g/t
| Cu
%
| Pb
%
| Zn
%
| AgEq
g/t
|AL24-124
|185.85
|188.10
|2.25
|32
|0.12
|0.18
|0.73
|1.86
|134
|including
|187.70
|188.10
|0.40
|89
|0.22
|0.60
|3.15
|6.49
|434
|218.70
|219.00
|0.30
|187
|0.05
|0.71
|0.12
|0.45
|269
|333.35
|334.75
|1.40
|7
|0.01
|0.01
|0.59
|2.07
|88
|AL24-127
|206.70
|207.20
|0.50
|10
|0.01
|0.00
|0.94
|2.65
|116
|221.85
|222.50
|0.65
|3
|0.01
|0.00
|0.52
|2.52
|95
|227.45
|227.70
|0.25
|0.06
|0.01
|3.61
|5.51
|258
|AL24-128
|176.80
|177.10
|0.30
|12
|0.37
|0.58
|0.42
|4.55
|250
|307.60
|307.80
|0.20
|31
|0.12
|0.02
|2.24
|6.04
|283
|AL19-020
|226.00
|226.30
|0.30
|7
|2.91
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|271
|234.65
|235.70
|1.05
|146
|0.10
|0.93
|0.53
|0.81
|272
|including
|234.65
|234.85
|0.20
|304
|0.35
|1.41
|2.50
|3.36
|617
|237.15
|239.80
|2.65
|5
|0.80
|0.01
|0.92
|1.41
|142
|including
|237.15
|237.60
|0.45
|4
|3.26
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|300
|and
|239.30
|239.80
|0.50
|10
|0.13
|0.01
|2.34
|3.48
|183
|242.00
|244.35
|2.35
|2
|0.01
|0.00
|1.03
|2.61
|109
|247.50
|252.45
|4.95
|3
|0.01
|0.00
|1.67
|4.21
|174
|including
|250.95
|251.40
|0.45
|9
|0.03
|0.01
|5.41
|12.85
|536
|AL19-024
|150.65
|150.85
|0.20
|5
|0.02
|0.01
|3.98
|1.73
|146
Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Promontorio Sur vein zone, looking ESE, showing areas targeted for drilling.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4. Longitudinal section of Travesía – Promontorio – Promontorio Sur.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Darrell A. Rader"
Darrell A. Rader
President and CEO
For more information, please contact:
Sunny Pannu – Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager
(778) 330 0994 or via email at ...
The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
___________________________________________________________________________
1570- 200 Burrard Street
Telephone: 1 778 330-0994
Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6
...
Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.
Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples from the 2024 program are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site, and then shipped by a licensed courier to ActLabs preparation facility in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Zacatecas, and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ActLabs. The pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 50-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for a 48-element suite using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).
Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ActLabs) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half, and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval.
When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.
ActLabs is independent of Minaurum Gold and is independent of the Qualified Person.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Minaurum Gold Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
