Meta Reveals Investing in Expansive U.S. AI Data Centers
(MENAFN) Mark Zuckerberg, the originator of Meta, revealed that the tech giant will allocate vast sums—potentially hundreds of billions of dollars—toward the creation of massive artificial intelligence data hubs across the United States.
According to Zuckerberg, the inaugural mega-scale data facility, named Prometheus, is scheduled to become operational by 2026.
He elaborated that one of the upcoming sites would span an area nearly equivalent to Manhattan’s 59.1 square kilometers (or 22.8 square miles).
This move aligns with Meta's ambition to push the frontiers of AI through the development of what it describes as "superintelligence"—a form of technology designed to surpass even the most intelligent human minds.
The corporation, which primarily earns its income from digital advertising, reported earnings exceeding $160 billion in 2024.
In a message shared on Threads, his own social media network, Zuckerberg noted that Meta is constructing several multi-gigawatt clusters. One of these, named Hyperion, is projected to grow to as much as five gigawatts in capacity over the coming years.
"We're building multiple more titan clusters as well. Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan," Zuckerberg stated.
