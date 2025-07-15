REI Systems Expands Govgrants® Footprint With 5 New State And Local Wins

STERLING, Va., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems , a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the government, is excited to announce the continued expansion of GovGrants® , its leading cloud-based grants management solution. Five new governments have joined countless others in leveraging GovGrants as their modernization pathway. The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD), the Washington State Health Care Authority (WA HCA), the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (MHFA), the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC), and the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) are the latest customers to select GovGrants® to modernize their grantmaking operations.

These new wins build on GovGrants' growing momentum in the education sector as well as highlight the cross-mission need to enhance how grant funds are managed across the country. GovGrants now supports statewide education funding programs in California, Utah, and Washington. These three states collectively manage more than $10 billion in grant funds annually across thousands of schools and districts.

"GovGrants is powering a nationwide transformation in how agencies manage and deliver grant funding," said Wagish Bhartiya , Chief Growth Officer at REI Systems. "Whether it's accelerating funding for community green spaces in Los Angeles or enabling consolidated grant applications for underserved school districts in Kansas, GovGrants® is helping agencies get dollars where they're needed faster, more transparently, and with less administrative burden."

GovGrants® is transforming grant funding at scale. In Washington, it replaced a legacy system for 2,393 schools, automating the entire grant lifecycle and introducing consolidated applications that reduced staff burden and expanded access for underserved districts. In California, it's streamlining grant operations for 9,000+ schools with improved budget tracking, cross-division reporting, and faster application reviews. In Utah, GovGrants® eliminated manual processes for $4.5B in grants, slashed bulk payment processing from two weeks to one day, and reduced staff workload through full automation and a modern grantee portal.

GovGrants® , built on the FedRAMP-certified Salesforce platform, is a configurable low-code Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. It manages the entire grants lifecycle, from planning and application intake to award, compliance, and closeout, while integrating seamlessly with financial, ERP, and data systems. The result: faster funding, improved transparency, stronger compliance, and increased program reach.

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 35 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems .

