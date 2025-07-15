Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar On Exploration Activities At The Tapanahony Project In Suriname

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") invites investors to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A.

CEO Oscar Louzada will provide an overview of the Company's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname, where historical drilling and artisanal mining underscore the project's resource potential, and a sufficiently funded drilling campaign is set to commence imminently.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenter questions. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.

Event: Presentation and Q&A with Sranan Gold Corp. hosted by Radius Research

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 12:00PM Eastern Time / 9:00AM Pacific Time

This webinar is hosted by Radius Research, part of Market Radius Capital, Inc. and hosted by Martin Gagel, a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division. For more information, visit sranangold .