Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar On Exploration Activities At The Tapanahony Project In Suriname
CEO Oscar Louzada will provide an overview of the Company's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname, where historical drilling and artisanal mining underscore the project's resource potential, and a sufficiently funded drilling campaign is set to commence imminently.
The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenter questions. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.
Event: Presentation and Q&A with Sranan Gold Corp. hosted by Radius Research
Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 12:00PM Eastern Time / 9:00AM Pacific Time
Webcast Registration Link:
This webinar is hosted by Radius Research, part of Market Radius Capital, Inc. and hosted by Martin Gagel, a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.
About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.
Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division. For more information, visit sranangold .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment