Investigations Reveal Banned Muslim Brotherhood Illegally Collected Over JD30 Million

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 15 (Petra) -- Investigations conducted by competent authorities have revealed the involvement of the banned Muslim Brotherhood group in extensive illegal financial activities, both domestically and internationally, over the past years, with operations intensifying during the last eight years.According to details reviewed by Petra, the group managed a complex financial network funded through multiple channels, including donations collected by associations operating without legal authorization, returns on domestic and overseas investments, and monthly membership contributions from individuals inside and outside Jordan.Findings from investigations and seized materials confirmed that the group, whose legal dissolution and prohibited operations were affirmed by a 2020 Court of Cassation ruling, amassed tens of millions of Jordanian dinars under various pretexts. A portion of these funds was invested in purchasing real estate abroad, while other sums were directed toward activities deemed unlawful under Jordanian law, including assets held in the names of individuals affiliated with the group through direct ownership or stakes in companies.Authorities have thus far documented the collection of more than JD 30 million in recent years, with funds transferred to several Arab, regional, and foreign countries. Part of these funds was allegedly used to finance domestic political campaigns in 2024, as well as activities and cells dismantled and referred to judicial authorities.Approximately JD 4 million was seized on the day the government announced the foiling of a plot targeting national security in mid-April. The money was found hidden in homes and a warehouse north of Amman, reportedly at the direction of a driver working for a senior figure in the banned group.Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of 11 individuals, while others connected to the case were summoned and later released on bail.Investigations also uncovered the group's exploitation of the events in Gaza to collect donations illegally, absent any publicly declared and transparent mechanism ensuring the proper allocation of funds. The group neither disclosed the origins, amounts, nor the delivery process of donations intended for Gaza, nor coordinated with any international or relief organizations for proper fund transfers.Two main methods were employed to collect donations: a covert approach involving associations and 44 illegally operating branches, often utilizing the headquarters of a political party; and a public method that entailed sending in-kind assistance collected through the group's branches and certain associations managed by individuals affiliated with the group to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization. However, only about JD 413,000 representing nearly one percent of the total identified donations was recorded as transferred through the Charity.The investigations revealed that the banned group employed secretive and illicit financial mechanisms to transfer funds abroad, distributing roles among internal operatives and an individual in Amman connected to a foreign organization. The amount of donations was not disclosed, and they were transported by hand, hiding them in homes and warehouses, and avoiding formal banking channels.Funds were often converted from Jordanian dinars to U.S. dollars before being deposited in a local exchange office. Legal action has been taken against individuals involved in transferring these funds illegally to foreign exchange offices abroad. In some instances, funds were physically airlifted overseas or smuggled out of the country by group members traveling frequently to foreign destinations.Investigations further revealed that one of Amman's densely populated neighborhoods was used as a focal point for collecting donations, providing cover and facilitating clandestine activities. Authorities noted the significant volume of funds moving through the neighborhood, although it was not the primary source of donations but rather a key collection hub for covert contributions.Preliminary estimates indicate the group generated approximately JD 1.9 million annually from established funding sources, including monthly membership dues domestically and internationally and investments in real estate in a regional country.Authorities concluded that funds acquired and disbursed through illegal means were utilized for political and charitable activities linked to political agendas. Expenditures included support for political parties, media campaigns, protests, union and student elections, and monthly salaries for affiliated political figures and their media campaigns.