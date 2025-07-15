Lcptracker Launches Lcptracker+: A Premium Prevailing Wage Training And Unlimited Priority Support Service
Amanda Hesse, LCPtracker, Inc. Chief Revenue Officer, added, "We understand that when contractor users have the knowledge and resources to succeed, it not only strengthens their businesses but also drives better outcomes for project owners. LCPtracker+ presents benefits for both sides: users get the timely technical support and training they need to thrive, and project owners benefit from properly trained contractors who deliver a more efficient certified payroll process."
Above and Beyond Industry Standards
LCPtracker will continue to offer its standard technical support and on-demand software training resources at no cost to contractor users of LCPtracker Pro software. As a market leader, LCPtracker is once again transcending industry standards and offering LCPtracker+ as a premium option for contractor users and their staff, providing more tools and resources to support their success. LCPtracker+ provides these exclusive benefits:
Interactive Courses for Engaged Learning
LCPtracker+ provides access to a growing library of interactive, online training courses designed to make compliance education accessible. These on-demand courses focus on Davis-Bacon/prevailing wage basics, the latest regulatory updates, and other essential topics, offering contractors the flexibility to learn at their own pace.
Prioritized Customer Support
Subscribers receive unlimited priority access to customer support, allowing them to quickly resolve compliance-related challenges. With dedicated, fast-tracked assistance, LCPtracker+ users can overcome challenges quickly and focus on what matters most-delivering successful projects.
Discounted Event Registration
Annual subscribers receive a 10% discount off general admission prices for LCPtracker's biennial Ignite conference and annual Spark seminars , providing added value for those looking to attend in-person training and network with contractors and project owners.
Flexible Subscription Options
Contractors can choose between annual or monthly plans to meet diverse budget planning needs.
Built for the Future of Compliance
With LCPtracker+, contractors can tackle compliance challenges proactively, keep pace with the ever-changing landscape of labor compliance, and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement. This forward-thinking approach reflects LCPtracker's commitment to empowering contractors for long-term success in the construction industry.
To learn more about LCPtracker+ benefits, pricing, and subscription options, visit our LCPtracker+ solutions page . For more information about LCPtracker or media inquiries, please contact Sabrina Alcobendas at [email protected] .
About LCPtracker
LCPtracker is a leading provider of data tracking and management software solutions that assist organizations in achieving their labor compliance, workforce development, and contract compliance objectives on publicly funded projects. Our cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, workforce demographic and business enterprise requirements. By facilitating regulatory compliance and construction workforce development initiatives, we support organizations in achieving their goals – ultimately creating opportunities for a brighter future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit our website at or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Facebook , or Instagram .
