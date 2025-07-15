Marcy Tiberio Named 2025 Notary Of The Year By The National Notary Association

2025 NNA Notary of the Year Award given to Marcy Tiberio of Professional Notary Services

- National Notary AssociationROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Notary Association (NNA) has officially named Marcy Tiberio , founder of Professional Notary Services , as the recipient of the 2025 Notary of the Year Award. This prestigious honor recognizes Marcy's outstanding contributions to the notarial profession, her relentless advocacy efforts, and her national commitment to mentoring and educating Notaries across the United States.A recognized leader in the loan signing industry, Marcy Tiberio is a seasoned Notary Signing Agent, educator, and legislative advocate based in Rochester, New York. Her business, Professional Notary Services (PNS), is known nationwide for its exceptional customer service and its commitment to elevating notarial standards.A National Role Model for NotariesThe Notary of the Year award honors individuals who exemplify excellence, integrity, and a deep commitment to the notarial profession. Marcy Tiberio's leadership, advocacy, and dedication to her fellow Notaries make her a true embodiment of those values.“Marcy has shown an unwavering commitment to elevating the notary profession,” said a representative from the NNA.“She leads with knowledge, compassion, and a determination to make positive change, not just in her business, but across the nation.”A Leader with Integrity and CompassionMarcy's early experiences working in the mortgage title field laid the foundation for her starting her mobile notary business. Over thirteen years, Marcy grew Professional Notary Services from a single notary to a strong notary network that spans the entire United States. Years of unparalleled service have built her company's reputation for traveling the extra mile for her customers and notaries.At Professional Notary Services, Marcy carefully selects notaries who lead with empathy, patience, and professionalism-traits that are essential when assisting individuals in milestone moments such as home purchases, adoptions, or legal transactions to name a few.Champion for Notary Advocacy and EducationMarcy's work extends far beyond the loan signing table. She also founded the New York Notary Alliance (NYNA), a trade association focused on education and advocacy, formed to ensure that the voices of Notaries are represented in state legislation. Under her leadership, NYNA played a key role in shaping Remote Online Notarization (RON) policy in New York and successfully preserving journal requirements for Notaries even in the face of opposition.Marcy's efforts are driven by upholding the importance of a notary's role throughout the industry.“Notaries are the frontline defense against fraud,” Marcy says.“Our role is not just about stamping forms. It's about protecting people's rights, their identities, and their peace of mind.”Leading with Integrity and CompassionAs an educator and mentor, Marcy has helped countless Notaries nationwide to launch and grow successful notarial businesses. She is an NNA Ambassador and frequent contributor to the NNA's The National Notary Bulletin. Marcy is a popular speaker at conferences, workshops, panels, and webinars, where she shares her expertise on everything from notary law to loan signings and business development.While Marcy is incredibly honored by this award, she credits the Notaries and her customers for her success. She considers this a combined effort and is grateful for the teamwork that has gone into over a decade of serving and raising the integrity of the notary industry.About Professional Notary Services, Inc.Founded by Marcy Tiberio, Professional Notary Services (PNS) is a trusted nationwide loan signing company that connects clients with skilled, vetted Notary Signing Agents. With a network of notaries and a reputation for excellence, PNS offers full-service scheduling, support, and signing coordination for title companies, real estate professionals, lenders, and legal firms.

