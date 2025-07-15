UAE: Will Freelance Be The Future Of Work? Experts Weigh In

With artificial intelligence (AI) transforming workplaces, the future of the workplace is freelance. Working hours and workplaces, too, are slowly evolving, according to experts.

“There's certainly been a huge rise in the demand for consultants and interims, especially during times of transformational change,” said Alice Weightman, Global CEO and Regional Head of MENA at Hanson Search.“I think that's where they play a great role. There's obviously huge mobilisation of the workforce and globalisation of the workforce. Technology can be the glue that ties everyone together.”

Weightman was speaking on a panel discussion about the necessity of reskilling the finance workforce at the sixth edition of the New Age Finance and Accounting (NAFA) summit organised by Khaleej Times. The summit brought together an elite network to decode the next era of finance - shaped by regulatory disruption, AI-led automation, new tax regimes, liquidity intelligence, and digital compliance mandates.

She added that increasingly businesses are hiring freelancers.“There's always going to be a place for the core team, who will carry the business, the insights and knowledge but increasingly, businesses are becoming more agile,” she said.“They're shifting from 10 and 20 even up to 50 per cent in the use of freelancers, independents, and consultants.”

Evolving workplaces

Her comments were supported by Susana Correia, Regional Leader for search and Staffing at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, who said hybrid teams were on the rise and that many workplaces were getting leaner.“We see fragmented teams or hybrid teams, where one person sits in Ireland and the other person works from home twice a week,” she said.“We also see a lot of restructuring where these layover-like positions with two directors or three directors are getting leaner.”

According to Jamuna Muralidharan, Partner of HR Advisory at MCA Management Consultants, the concept of fixed working hours are also changing.“The concept of a workplace is moving away from buying my time to buying my skill and passion,” she said.“So we are used to fixed working hours but that's changing to- I buy your skill. These are the deliverables I need from you, irrespective of time. So the companies pay for the deliverables and the skill, not for the time.”

Role of technology

With technology automating entry-level tasks, younger professionals need to develop other soft skills to stand out in the workplace, said Susana. She was referring to the LinkedIn Skills on the Rise report which was launched last week.

“What stood out to me is that there is an importance placed on soft skills such as oral communication and conflict mitigation that are not skills we were used to see in finance roles,” she said.“Employers are really hiring for these skills at the same level of importance because finance professionals today need to navigate through multicultural teams, multi-generational teams, cross-functional partners.”

She added that it was important for employees to upskill and reskill themselves as much as possible.