Breaking Presale News: Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises $6,575,000, Stage 5 Sold Out

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has officially sold out Stage 5 of its presale in record time, surpassing $6.575 million in total funds raised and solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing meme coin projects on the market.

Powered by an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, Little Pepe continues to attract investors with its blend of meme-driven community appeal and real technological infrastructure. With Stage 6 now live and tokens priced at $0.0015, momentum around the project shows no signs of slowing as crypto enthusiasts race to get in before the next price increase.

Rapid Presale Growth and Stage 6 Launch

Little Pepe's presale has been nothing short of explosive. With each stage selling out faster than the last, the demand for $LILPEPE tokens has intensified as more users recognize the project's long-term potential. Stage 5, priced at $0.0014, drew thousands of new investors eager to get in before the next price hike. That momentum has now carried into Stage 6, where tokens are available at $0.0015-a 7% increase from the previous stage.

The consistent growth of the presale shows that this is more than just another short-lived meme coin. It's a project that blends Ethereum compatibility, Layer 2 scalability, and a strong community narrative, making it one of the most promising entrants in the 2025 meme coin cycle.

Backed by Real Blockchain Infrastructure

While most meme coins rely purely on social buzz and viral campaigns, Little Pepe brings potential innovation to the desk. It is built on a custom EVM-well matched Layer 2 blockchain, designed for high-speed, low-fee transactions. This gives it a major advantage over traditional ERC-20 meme tokens that still depend upon Ethereum's congested mainnet.

By the usage of Layer 2 technology, Little Pepe is capable of offering faster, inexpensive interactions while still benefiting from the security of Ethereum. This positions it as a future-ready platform, capable of supporting decentralized applications (dApps), NFT market, staking, and more.

Community-Driven Project & Final Presale Stages Approaching

At its heart, Little Pepe is a community-powered ecosystem, driven by its holders and fans across social media. From Telegram groups to X (formerly Twitter), the project's vibrant following has helped fuel the rapid presale growth. This isn't just hype-it's a well-organized effort to support a meme coin that offers both humor and utility.

As Little Pepe moves through the remaining stages of its presale, excitement continues to build. Investors now entering at Stage 6 are hoping to ride the wave ahead of potential exchange listings and ecosystem rollouts. With over $6.575M already raised and the price per token increasing stage by stage, $LILPEPE is quickly shaping up to be one of the breakout meme coins of the year. To participate in the presale before the next price jump, visit the official website: littlepepe.com.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project's mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

