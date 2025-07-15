India Association Rejects 'Bias Towards Pilot Error' In Preliminary Report On Air India Crash Khaleej Times

The Airline Pilots' Association of India rejected a "bias toward pilot error" after the preliminary report on the Air India plane crash was released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The Indian pilots association also claimed that the "report was leaked to media without any responsible official signature or attribution". In a statement, the association alleged a "lack of transparency in the investigation".

A key finding of the report found that the fuel switches had flipped to cutoff shortly after takeoff, starving engines of fuel. One pilot was heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel. "The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said.

India's pilots association said "the tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias toward pilot error. We categorically reject this presumption and insist on a fair, fact-based inquiry."

APAI also alleged that "investigations continue to be shrouded in secrecy, undermining credibility and public trust."

The association said that "qualified, experienced personnel, especially line pilots, are still not being included in the investigation team."

Meanwhile, Air India earlier released a statemen acknowledging receipt of the preliminary report, and said it continues to "fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses."