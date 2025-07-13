Love Island USA Season 7 Finale: Who Are The Winners? How Much Prize Money Do They Take Home

MENAFN - Live Mint) Love Island USA Season 7 grand finale on Sunday was a night to remember as Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales claimed the most coveted title. Peacock reality show came to a dramatic end on July 12 with winners taking home $100,000 prize money.

In the reality show, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales received the highest votes from viewers, host Ariana Madix revealed.

Set in a remote villa in Fiji, the season premiered on June 3. Ending the month long journey of connections and love, the winning couple were offered two envelopes to choose from, one containing the $100,000 prize and the other being empty. The envelope Arenales selected had the full prize but he chose to split it evenly with Amaya Espinal.

The excitement, debates and unexpected twists - all come to an end as the winners are announced. After Chelley and Ace were eliminated from the Villa during Friday's episode, the top 4 couples that made it the grand finale included Huda and Chris, Olandria and Nic, Amaya and Bryan, Iris and Pepe, and Huda and Chris.

Love Island USA Season 7 winners list

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales - Winners

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe - First runners-up

Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley - Second runners-up

Iris Kendall and Jose "Pepe" Garcia-Gonzalez - Fourth

Love Island USA reunion

A big revelation was made by Peacock during the Sunday night show about Love Island USA reunion. The show hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen will premiere on August 25 at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET. Another major announcement that followed unveiled that Season 2 of Love Island Games will premiere on September 16 and will be hosted by Madix.

The season finale of the Peacock reality series followed a chart-topping run since the season premiered on June 3. The show brings young singles together