Zelensky On Kellogg's Visit: Ukraine Counts On Strong Alignment With U.S. To Force Russia Into Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address.

He noted that earlier in the day, he held a meeting with military leaders and the defense minister. The discussions covered not only the frontline situation but also future actions: domestic production, diplomatic strikes, and responses to Russian attacks.

The President thanked everyone who steadfastly defended the country, its independence, and its people.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

A key topic of the meeting was the upcoming visit of U.S. Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, with negotiations on further support planned for the week.

Zelensky instructed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov to present detailed information on Russia's military capabilities and Ukraine's prospects. Preparations are also underway for Kellogg's meetings with the heads of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and intelligence agencies.

“The information will be complete. We count on strong alignment with the United States on what can be done to force Russia into peace,” Zelensky emphasized, adding that the coming week should bring positive changes in Ukraine's interests.

The President also reported hearing from SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk on efforts to protect Ukraine's national interests and respond to Russian aggressors.

“Every encroachment on Ukraine must receive a strong and firm response-and it will,” the President underscored.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky earlier announced a planned governance transformation following a meeting with the Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal. This reform aims to reduce government maintenance costs and redirect resources toward Ukraine's defense.