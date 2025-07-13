403
Kuwait Amir Meets French Foreign Trade Min., Business Leaders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at his residence in Paris on Sunday afternoon, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin and members of the French chamber of commerce.
During the meeting, His Highness the Amir underscored the importance of seizing the ample investment opportunities in vital areas and strengthening strategic cooperation with major corporations in the French Republic.
He urged greater efforts to transfer knowhow and attract more capital to support the national economy, develop the human resources, create more job opportunities for the youth, and enhance development in Kuwait.
The meeting gathered, inter alia, Kuwait's Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
