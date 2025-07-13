Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Meets French Foreign Trade Min., Business Leaders


2025-07-13 07:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at his residence in Paris on Sunday afternoon, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin and members of the French chamber of commerce.
During the meeting, His Highness the Amir underscored the importance of seizing the ample investment opportunities in vital areas and strengthening strategic cooperation with major corporations in the French Republic.
He urged greater efforts to transfer knowhow and attract more capital to support the national economy, develop the human resources, create more job opportunities for the youth, and enhance development in Kuwait.
The meeting gathered, inter alia, Kuwait's Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
msa


MENAFN13072025000071011013ID1109795009

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search