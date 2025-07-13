Faster Than Airplane: China's Maglev Train Redefines Rail Travel, Can Cover 1,200 Km Distance In Just 150 Minutes

MENAFN - Live Mint) With a top speed of 600km per hour, China is all set to define railway travel where a 1,200km distance can be covered in just 150 minutes.

Yes, you read it right. Beijing has successfully tested a magnetic levitation (Maglev) technology which could see trains travel faster than planes.

| Bullet train to be operational by 2028: Fadnavis

The train - unveiled this week at the 17th Modern Railways exhibition - is capable of reaching speeds up to 600 km per hour in just 7 seconds.

This effectively means that the superfast Maglev travelling the 1,200km distance between Beijing and Shanghai could slash the present travel time of 5.5 hours by high-speed rail to as little as 2.5 hours, which is 150 minutes, reported the South China Morning Post.

Maglev train faster than a plane

Maglev technology uses opposing magnetic fields to lift the train off its track, which reduces friction and allows for smoother, quieter, and faster movement.

In its latest trial at Donghu Laboratory in China's Hubei Province - conducted in June - 1.1-ton Maglev train accelerated to 404 mph in under 7 seconds across a 1,968-foot track.

The latest development comes after a previous test in 2023, where the same technology clocked speeds exceeding 620 mph - faster than passenger jets in flight, which typically travel at around 547 to 575 mph, reported Newsweek.

| BEML plans to develop light infantry vehicles, future-ready combat vehicles

The test was conducted inside a vacuum tube designed to simulate near-zero air resistance. This breakthrough uses high-temperature superconducting levitation, allowing frictionless, silent travel at record speeds.

Engineers at Donghu Laboratory expect to complete the full construction of their high-speed track by the end of 2025, as per Newsweek.

What does the Maglev train look like?

Developed by the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), the new high-speed maglev train boasts a sleek, aerodynamic design with a pointed nose to minimize air resistance.

According to the SCMP, State broadcaster CCTV shared footage of the new train's futuristic interior, featuring a spacious cabin and large digital screens.

| Vande Bharat to bullet train, Railways to ride a ₹3 tn budget

CRRC's new high-speed maglev train is one of several advanced transport projects under way in China.