FIR Filed Against Bihar Cong Leader's Son For Promoting 'Caste Animosity' On Social Media

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 13 (IANS) An FIR has been registered at the Patna Cyber Police Station against Akash Singh, son of former Bihar Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, on charges of promoting caste animosity through social media posts.

The case (number 2493/25) was registered on July 13 following a complaint by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) spokesperson Manish Singh, a resident of Patna's Digha locality.

According to the FIR, Manish Singh, a resident of New Mithila Colony, Digha, Patna, alleged that Akash Kumar Singh, a resident of Pataliputra Colony and a former MP candidate from Maharajganj, along with others, has been posting misleading, false, and provocative content on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and X regarding the brutal mass murder incident that occurred on July 4 at Malmaliya Chowk in Siwan district.

The complainant stated that the posts not only contained baseless and incorrect information but also attempted to create mutual hatred, animosity, and violence among different communities by glorifying the criminals involved in the murder based on their caste and inciting others to support them.

It was also alleged that individuals supporting or aiding the victim's side were being publicly threatened through these posts.

While talking to IANS, Manish Singh stated,“Such content could severely damage societal peace and harmony and deteriorate the law-and-order situation in Bihar. I demand strict legal action under relevant sections against Akash Singh and others involved in sharing and promoting such misleading and provocative posts on social media.”

Patna Cyber Police have begun an investigation into the case.

Authorities are identifying the exact posts and digital evidence for forensic examination. If proven, the accused could face charges under sections of the BNS related to promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, apart from relevant sections under the IT Act for misuse of social media.