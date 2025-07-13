Sudanow Magazine Ranked Among Top Three In East Africa
Sudanaw Magazine has received an official invitation to be honored as a leading brand making an impact online, among the top three nominees across East Africa.
This came in a speech by the Account Manager of the Digital Fitness Awards Secretariat, Ms. Selina Njuguna, at the 11th edition of the awards ceremony, which will be held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, in mid-December.
Eligibility for this award is subject to criteria set by specialized experts, based on engaging content and positive interaction on social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Instagram; a trend that also applies to Sudanaw Magazine.
It is to be recalled that Sudanaw Magazine is the main and official publication published in Sudan in the English language and has achieved widespread circulation since its founding in 1976. It has been affiliated with several national institutions, the most recent of which is the Sudan News Agency.
The magazine has maintained its high performance and resilience despite all circumstances, serving as Sudan's external gateway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment