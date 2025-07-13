Sudanow Magazine Ranked Among Top Three In East Africa

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) Port Sudan ---

Sudanaw Magazine has received an official invitation to be honored as a leading brand making an impact online, among the top three nominees across East Africa.

This came in a speech by the Account Manager of the Digital Fitness Awards Secretariat, Ms. Selina Njuguna, at the 11th edition of the awards ceremony, which will be held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, in mid-December.

Eligibility for this award is subject to criteria set by specialized experts, based on engaging content and positive interaction on social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Instagram; a trend that also applies to Sudanaw Magazine.

It is to be recalled that Sudanaw Magazine is the main and official publication published in Sudan in the English language and has achieved widespread circulation since its founding in 1976. It has been affiliated with several national institutions, the most recent of which is the Sudan News Agency.

The magazine has maintained its high performance and resilience despite all circumstances, serving as Sudan's external gateway.