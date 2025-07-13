Mahareib: The Herb That Astonished Doctors And Patients

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Resala Abdelrahim

Tahany was suffering from numerous kidney stones, she tried medical advices many times, but she didn't feel good until she finally went to the hospital.

After visiting the doctor, she was informed that the stones had blocked her renal pelvis and ureter, causing her kidney to swell and leading to severe pain. Tahany underwent a surgery to extract the stones, and then a stent was placed, the doctor told her that the stones are causing injuries to the urinary tract.

After the operation, Tahany was surprised that she received no medication prescription other than Dr. Adham El-Masry's advice to drink "Halfa Bar" tea. When Tahany searched for the herb in Cairo , where she had displaced due to the war in Sudan, she discovered that the prescribed herb was, in fact, Al- Mahareib plant.

Sudanow interviewed Dr. Kamal El-Din El-Amin Mohammed Ahmed an Associate Professor and the Head of the Horticulture Department in Faculty of Agriculture at Omdurman Islamic University, who said: Al-Mahareib is known by several names, including "Hamareib" and "Halfa Bar." In English, it's called "Camel's Hay."

The farmer Ahmed Awadallah mentioned that this name was given to the Mahareib because camels graze on his land and feed on it. Alternatively, it might be derived from an old story told by herders: one found his lost camel dead in a field of Al-Mahareib, but upon approaching it, he discovered that while the carcass had decomposed, the camel's uterus remained intact due to its contact with the Mahareib straw.



Dr. Kamal said: Al-Mahareib grows in northern and central Sudan. It's a perennial herb found in dense clumps, reaching up to one meter in height, with a slender stem and simple, alternate leaves. The entire herb is used for medicinal purposes, and citizens also use it as roofing for their homes.

Dr. Kamal discussed the value of Al-Mahareib which treats many diseases, especially those related to the kidneys. It's used in the treatment of gout, prostate inflammation, and kidney diseases. It also prevents renal spasms, expels worms, alleviates stomach pain, and expels gases. It's also used to treat abdominal pain and rheumatism and acts as a diuretic.

Al-Mahareib is a woman-friendly herb, helping to alleviate menstrual and postpartum cramps and pain. It also reduces inflammation and regulates the menstrual cycle.

Method of Use: Place the herb in a pot with water and boil it like tea, then drink it hot. It can also be ground and consumed with cold water to achieve its medicinal effect, which has Astonished doctors.