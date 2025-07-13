Youth Unitedly Fighting Against Drug Menace For Over 10 Years: Haryana CM
A state-wide Cyclothon Yatra was organised recently as part of this campaign, witnessing the participation of over 7.5 lakh young individuals. In addition, marathons and similar events are being held in various districts to further strengthen awareness efforts.
CM Saini made these remarks while addressing thousands of participants before flagging off a half-marathon in Kaithal town. Paralympic medallist and half-marathon brand ambassador Harvinder Singh, along with mountaineer Reena Bhatti, also took part in the event.
Demonstrating his commitment, the Chief Minister took part in the half marathon to inspire the youth to stay healthy and join forces in the fight against drug abuse, aiming to make Haryana a completely drug-free state. He emphasised that drug addiction is a grave social evil that not only destroys the individual but also devastates families and weakens the fabric of society.
“It adversely impacts both physical and mental health, and erodes social harmony,” he said. Highlighting the crucial role of young people in nation-building, the Chief Minister said,“Our youth are the future of the country.” He called upon them to take a firm pledge that they will neither indulge in drug use nor allow others around them to fall into the trap, instead spreading awareness to combat this menace.
CM Saini emphasised that ending drug addiction would lead to healthier youth, propelling the progress of society, the state, and the nation. He reaffirmed that the youth will play a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. He said a drug-free Haryana is not merely a slogan but a collective resolution that requires everyone's united effort to achieve.
Expressing confidence after witnessing thousands of school and college students, athletes, police personnel, and volunteers participating in today's event, he said,“I am certain that our dream of making Haryana drug-free will undoubtedly become a reality.”
CM Saini actively participated in the half marathon alongside the youth, offering encouragement to the participants. Following the event, he visited stalls set up along the route.
