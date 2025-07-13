Generations For Peace Ranks 24Th Globally Among Top 200 Social Good Organizations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- Generations For Peace has maintained its global ranking at 24th place on the Top 200 Social Good Organizations for 2025, issued by the global ranking platform Thedotgood, reaffirming its "strong" international presence and "growing" impact in development and humanitarian work.Chaired by HRH Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, Generations For Peace topped the list of social good organizations in Jordan and the Arab world for the fourth consecutive year and ranked third globally among leading peace-building organizations.This milestone is recognized internationally as a "testament" to Generations For Peace's status as a pioneering non-profit. The ranking is based on five key criteria: reputation, impact, transparency, innovation, and sustainability, providing a trusted reference for donors, policymakers, and experts in the development and humanitarian sectors to assess organizational effectiveness.A ranking editor noted that the organization continues to empower generations of youth around the world to become leaders and peace ambassadors, describing its achievement as "unparalleled."Chief Executive Officer of Generations For Peace, Lama Hattab, said this milestone reflects the organization's "ability to sustain its programs and adapt to global challenges, especially in securing funding, which remains a significant obstacle for many in the sector."She added that this renewed international recognition demonstrates that investing in youth potential and community peacebuilding remains possible and effective. "Maintaining our prominent standing among social good organizations is an achievement we are proud of and dedicate to our staff, volunteers, and partners worldwide," she said.Founded in 2007, Generations For Peace focuses on building peace and promoting tolerance and positive dialogue in conflict-affected communities through creative tools, including sport, arts, media, advocacy, empowerment, and dialogue. Its impact has reached over 52 countries, touching the lives of nearly 1.5 million people.