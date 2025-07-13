QRCS, Palestinian Counterpart Sign Two Agreements To Support Ambulance, Emergency Services In West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has signed two cooperation agreements with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), to support the latter's ambulance and emergency medical services in the West Bank with medications, medical equipment and consumables, and four ambulance vehicles.

In a press release Sunday, QRCS said that the purpose of the agreements is to improve EMS preparedness and response across Palestinian governorates and make them better able to rescue the patients and injured people.

Worth USD 490,299 and USD 170,999 respectively, the two agreements were signed by Secretary-General of QRCS HE Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi and Director-General of PRCS HE Khaled Abu Ghoush.

Commenting on the agreements, HE Al Emadi said that they are inspired by the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to standing by the brotherly Palestinian people and meeting their basic daily and healthcare needs.

Alleviating their daily suffering is a top priority of QRCS's international work, His Excellency added.

For his part, HE Abu Ghoush stated: "We value the vital backing given by QRCS to PRCS's Ambulance and EMS Department, with the ambulance vehicles, medications, and medical supplies provided to improve our preparedness and responsiveness, which would enable us to save lives, especially at times of emergency."

His Excellency added: "This partnership serves as a laudable model of humanitarian integration and solidarity, particularly amid the current difficult and worsening humanitarian conditions in Palestine, which have had a direct impact on the health system. This makes it more imperative to upgrade ambulance and emergency services, in order to meet the growing needs and challenges."