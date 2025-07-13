403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dutch Premier Sounds Alarm Over U.S. Tariff on EU Imports
(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof voiced serious concern on Saturday regarding the United States’ latest move to levy heavy tariffs on European Union imports.
"The U.S. announcement of 30 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union is concerning and not the way forward," Schoof stated on the social platform X.
"The European Commission can count on our full support," he continued. "As the EU, we must remain united and resolute in pursuing an outcome with the United States that is mutually beneficial."
His comments came in direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that Washington will begin enforcing a 30 percent import tax on goods from the EU starting August 1.
"The U.S. announcement of 30 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union is concerning and not the way forward," Schoof stated on the social platform X.
"The European Commission can count on our full support," he continued. "As the EU, we must remain united and resolute in pursuing an outcome with the United States that is mutually beneficial."
His comments came in direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that Washington will begin enforcing a 30 percent import tax on goods from the EU starting August 1.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment