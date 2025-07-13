Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dutch Premier Sounds Alarm Over U.S. Tariff on EU Imports


2025-07-13 09:36:26
(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof voiced serious concern on Saturday regarding the United States’ latest move to levy heavy tariffs on European Union imports.

"The U.S. announcement of 30 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union is concerning and not the way forward," Schoof stated on the social platform X.

"The European Commission can count on our full support," he continued. "As the EU, we must remain united and resolute in pursuing an outcome with the United States that is mutually beneficial."

His comments came in direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that Washington will begin enforcing a 30 percent import tax on goods from the EU starting August 1.

