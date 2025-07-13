403
Türkiye’s Turksat Kicks Off Ka-Band Internet Service in Syria
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national satellite operator, Turksat, has officially launched Ka-Band satellite internet services in Syria after high-level discussions took place this week in Damascus.
Thanks to the high-speed, high-capacity Ka-Band internet delivered via the Turksat 5B satellite, previously disconnected regions in Syria now have access to digital public services despite the absence of traditional infrastructure.
Satellite terminals have been deployed across multiple strategic locations with limited infrastructure, enabling continuous, reliable, and rapid access to public digital platforms.
Beyond internet access, Turksat has rolled out comprehensive turnkey solutions that include television and radio broadcasting, e-government systems, emergency and disaster communications, and specialized network infrastructure—strengthening Syria’s digital development with Türkiye’s support.
This robust satellite-based infrastructure is designed to provide seamless communication in areas where fiber-optic or cable connections are unavailable.
Turksat has committed to further extending its reach by continuing to install satellite terminals across Syria to broaden nationwide coverage.
