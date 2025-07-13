Bengaluru Stampede: RCB, Cricket Body, Police Blamed After Inquiry, Reports Say

Just over a month after the tragic Bengaluru stampede which claimed 11 lives, a judicial inquiry into the incident found that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as well as the city's police responsible for lapses, media reports said.

Retired Indian Justice John Michael D'Cunha, who investigated the incident, submitted his report to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

And several Indian media outlets reported that the inquiry by D'Cunha found lapses in safety and crowd management.

D'Cunha's detailed investigation saw him conduct site visits and had recorded statements from eyewitnesses as well as the state cricket association's officials as well as the city's police officials.

The report will be placed before the state cabinet on July 17. Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying that they will study the report and the recommendations and appropriate action will be taken.

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had constituted a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future.

The committee was headed by board secretary Devajit Saikia and included board president Rajeev Shukla and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

RCB had ended a long wait to clinch their maiden IPL title after defeating Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium last month.

But victory celebrations in India's tech capital ended in tragedy as 11 were killed a stampede that also left several injured.