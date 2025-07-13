UAE: Want To Study Abroad? How Citizens Can Check If Foreign University Meets New Criteria

The UAE government has put forth certain criteria for Emirati students pursuing higher education in universities abroad. UAE nationals seeking admissions abroad for Diploma, Higher Diploma, Bachelor's, Master's, Doctorate, or their equivalent professional qualifications, can check the institution's eligibility, as per the classifications laid down by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research provides a detailed review of the selected programme and university, and issues an official document confirming the accreditation status of the university and academic programme, after the review is completed.

Steps to check if your desired institute fulfills the criteria:

Go on the 'Information Service about Academic Programs Abroad for UAE Nationals' page on their website, and click "Start New Application."Select“Inquiry About Academic Programme”.Enter the details of the university and academic programme you wish to inquire about.

Upload the required documents.Click“Submit” to send your application for review and verification.

You may be contacted to provide additional documents to support the review process.Refer to the official document to confirm the accreditation status of the university.

The service requires an expert review, which may take up to five business days. If the required additional documents are not submitted within 7 days of receiving the application, the request will be closed. If your application has been rejected, or if you would wish to study at a university that is not listed among the approved institutions, you may submit an exception/reconsideration request.

The required documents may vary depending on the selected university, country of study, and your educational background, however, the following documents are typically requested - your Emirates ID and passport copy, showing the unified number.

Along with enhancing career-readiness, the criteria have been laid down by the government to regulate international scholarship options in accordance with UAE's aspirations.

The criteria are as follows:



The institution must be ranked among the top 50 universities worldwide in the intended field of study

If studying in the United States or Australia, the institution must be ranked among the top 100 universities in the intended field of study, and among the top 100 universities overall

If studying in any other English-speaking country (excluding the USA and Australia), the institution must be ranked among the world's top 200 universities in the chosen field and among the top 200 universities overall If studying in a non-English-speaking country, the institution must be ranked among the world's top 300 universities in the chosen field and among the top 300 universities overall