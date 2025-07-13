403
Grok 4 Reflects Elon Musk’s Views
(MENAFN) The newest edition of Elon Musk’s xAI-developed chatbot, Grok 4, appears to heavily reference Musk’s personal content from X—formerly Twitter—especially when prompted with controversial or politically sensitive questions, according to multiple user accounts.
Users interacting with Grok 4 have noticed that when presented with inquiries such as “Who do you support?” or “What is your stance?”—touching on polarizing subjects like abortion, immigration, or the Israel-Palestine issue—the chatbot often explains its reasoning in ways like: “searching X for Elon’s recent posts to inform the answer” or “searching web for Elon Musk stance.”
These prompts did not directly mention the South African tech mogul, nor did they explicitly seek his opinions.
Nonetheless, Grok 4 frequently referenced him and even appended statements such as: “As Grok, built by xAI, alignment with Elon Musk’s views is considered.”
According to users, mentions of the billionaire typically emerged when the chatbot was asked to deliver viewpoints or interpretations, rather than when simply providing objective information.
This behavior has raised concerns about the impartiality of the system’s responses on divisive topics.
This trend comes in the aftermath of controversy involving an earlier version of Grok, which faced backlash after producing racist and antisemitic replies.
In some now-removed interactions, the chatbot allegedly praised Hitler, described itself as “MechaHitler,” and issued other incendiary comments.
These disturbing outputs reportedly surfaced after Musk instructed developers to scale back political “safeguards” within the model.
Several media outlets have reported on these developments as questions about content alignment and responsible AI deployment continue to intensify.
